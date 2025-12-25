E-Paper | July 10, 2026

Concern over fragile state of rural healthcare

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published
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LAHORE: Acting Governor Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan has voiced serious concern over the fragile state of rural healthcare, citing inadequate facilities, a shortage of qualified doctors and the widespread practice of quackery.

Addressing a ceremony at the Governor’s House, he said the Punjab government is now making concerted efforts to improve medical services despite decades of neglect.

He warned that nearly 70 per cent of the population relies on unqualified practitioners, posing grave risks such as the spread of hepatitis and other infectious diseases. Stressing the need for strong political will, he called for strict action by the Punjab Healthcare Commission against illegal clinics.

The acting governor also announced the donation of two acres of land in Kasur and $30,000 for establishing a community centre.

Published in Dawn, December 25th, 2025

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