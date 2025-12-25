E-Paper | July 10, 2026

Varsity students continue protest

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published
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LAHORE: Students of a private university continued their protest against administration to highlight the `suicide’ of their fellow for being denied to appear in examination over attendance issue.

Muhammad Awais Sultan, 22-year-old Pharm-D student, ended his life by jumping from the fourth floor of the University building on Dec 19. Viral CCTV footage captured his final moments.

While addressing the participants, the Central Organiser of Progressive Students Collective (PSC), Ahsan Javed, said how the absence of student unions on campuses allows such actions. He said the university administration is responsible for the death of Owais Sultan.

Published in Dawn, December 25th, 2025

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