E-Paper | July 10, 2026

Int’l conference on climate change at Ghazi University

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DERA GHAZI KHAN: The first international conference on Plant Sciences and Climate Change was held at the Ghazi University with the aim to bring together researchers, academics, scientists, policymakers, and students from around the world on a single platform.

Addressing the conference, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Ashfaq Ahmed Chatha emphasised the university’s significant role in promoting sustainable agriculture and addressing climate challenges.

The conference was organised by the university’s Department of Botany with the goal of facilitating the exchange of ideas on cutting-edge research in plant sciences and to discuss effective strategies for mitigating the impacts of climate change.

During the conference, state-of-the-art research, new technologies, and practical solutions were presented, which would help tackle the climatic challenges facing the agricultural sector.

In the inaugural session, Faculty of Sciences Dean Prof Dr Saadullah Leghari delivered a detailed presentation on the conference’s various themes. He highlighted the critical importance of innovation in plant sciences for achieving sustainable agricultural development and climate resilience.

The event was attended by University of Jhang Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Fahim Aftab as the guest of honor, and Prof Dr Mushtaq Ahmed from the Quaid-i-Azam University Islamabad as the guest of distinction. The session was chaired by VC Dr Chatha.

The conference featured multiple sessions on key topics such as climate-resilient agriculture, plant biotechnology, crop improvement, biodiversity conservation, and sustainable farming practices. National and international experts presented their research findings and participated in technical discussions.

The conference focal person and secretary, Dr Faisal Hussain, said that this conference reflected Ghazi University’s commitment to strengthening scientific research and collaboration among educational and research institutions to find effective solutions for food security and climate challenges.

Published in Dawn, December 25th, 2025

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