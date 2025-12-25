Appraisal issues: FCCI told to submit viable suggestions

TOBA TEK SINGH: The Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) should critically analyse the customs appraisal issues and submit viable and practical recommendations so that these could be resolved in the upcoming federal budget, said Mr Naveed Elahi, Chief Collector Customs (appraisement) Punjab.

Addressing importers and exporters at FCCI on Wednesday, he said problems at his level would be settled instantly while the valuation issues would be taken up with the Director General Valuation so that import and export consignments could be cleared at the same value across the country.

He expressed concern over overvaluation of micro fabric, computers and its accessories and said that these have a negative impact on the overall exports. He further said that a faceless system has been introduced at Karachi which should be replicated at all other ports to facilitate upcountry importers and exporters.

He said that the cargo tracking project was already under process and it would be implemented very soon. He said a customs help desk would be established at the FCCI to facilitate its members.

About the checking of import and export consignments on roads, he said that this issue directly falls within the domain of the Enforcement Directorate and the FCCI must invite Chief Collector Enforcement to discuss related issues with their tangible solutions.

He also mentioned the importance of the SME sector and said that he would try his optimum best to facilitate this sector to enhance overall exports.

Mr Farooq Yousaf Sheikh, President of FCCI, said that they are facing not only trade but also trust deficit and we must work closely with the government departments to bridge this gap as our objectives are the same.

He said that as many as 392 containers were cleared at the Faisalabad Dry Port Trust (FDPT) in 2023-24 which have now dwindled to nine only.

“It is an eye-opener for us and we must make collective efforts to exploit maximum potential of this upcountry port,” he said and added that Faisalabad is one of the major hubs of used imported machinery but local importers prefer to clear their consignments at Karachi because of problems at local dry port.

He further said that the government has introduced an insurance system to replace bank guarantee which has affected the export business. He suggested that the previous bank guarantee system should be restored to ensure smooth flow of import and export.

UAF: The Sino-Pak joint diploma in modern agricultural technology and diploma in grain storage and transportation and quality safety at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad’s Community College will strengthen Pak-China agricultural ties and make advancement in the sector with mutual learning.

It was stated by speakers at the inaugural ceremony of Sino-Pak joint three-year diploma programme on Grain Storage and Transportation and Quality Safety held at UAF Community College on Wednesday.

Published in Dawn, December 25th, 2025