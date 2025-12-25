Constitution guarantees equal rights, freedom of religion to every citizen: president

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani leaders paid tributes to the Quaid-i-Azam and felicitated the Christian community on Christmas Day.

President Asif Ali Zardari extended Christmas greetings to the Christian community and assured them full freedom, equality in Pakistan. Mr Zardari said that Pakistan’s Constitution guarantees equal rights and freedom of religion for every citizen, he noted.

Mr Zardari said that Christmas is a time of hope, peace and compassion. The message of love and service to humanity that this season brings reminds us of the deep bonds that unite all people, he said in his Christmas message.

President Zardari, in his message on the birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, urged citizens to take guidance from his principles to tackle the challenges of our time.

The Quaid stood for democracy, justice and equality, he said. These values remain central to our national journey and must continue to shape our choices and institutions.

His call for unity, faith and discipline gave our nation a clear direction. These principles remain essential for our progress and for maintaining social cohesion and confidence.

In his message, the Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani emphasized the promotion of interfaith harmony, stating that respect for one another’s beliefs, traditions, and religious sentiments is a shared responsibility. He noted that by embracing the principles of tolerance and peaceful coexistence, societies can move toward sustainable progress and prosperity.

The Senate chairman said that the Upper House of Parliament has enacted significant legislation to safeguard minority rights and to provide facilities and relief, reflecting a strong and inclusive democratic system.

Paying tributes to Father of the Nation, Mr Gilani said that the creation of Pakistan was the result of the tireless efforts, unwavering determination, political insight, and statesmanship of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah (RA).

Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani said that Quaid-i-Azam transformed the concept of a separate homeland for Muslims, based on the Two-Nation Theory, into a practical reality—one where all citizens enjoy equal rights without discrimination of religion, color, or creed, and where complete religious freedom is guaranteed.

National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq paid rich tribute to the Founder of Pakistan, Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, on his 149th birth anniversary, stating that the country’s progress, stability and prosperity are linked to adherence to the Quaid’s guiding principles.

In his message, the Speaker said that Quaid-i-Azam’s integrity, constitutional struggle, unwavering commitment to principles and visionary leadership made the creation of Pakistan possible. He noted that the Quaid’s thoughts and ideals continue to serve as a guiding light for Pakistan’s constitutional, political and democratic system.

He said that the legislature would continue to work for the supremacy of the Constitution, the strengthening of democracy, national stability and public welfare in the light of Quaid-i-Azam’s ideals.

The PPP Chairman said that Quaid-i-Azam envisioned a Pakistan where every citizen, regardless of religion, ethnicity or background, enjoys equal rights, dignity and opportunity.

He said that this vision remains the nation’s moral and constitutional compass even today.

Recalling the Founder of the Nation’s steadfast commitment to the rule of law, democratic governance and institutional integrity, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that paying true tribute to Quaid-e-Azam means upholding his principles in both letter and spirit.

NA Deputy Speaker Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah also paid homage to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on the occasion. In his message, he said that the Quaid’s lifelong struggle, integrity and principled leadership constituted the true identity of Pakistan.

He underlined the importance of familiarising the younger generation with the Founder’s ideals to strengthen national character and cohesion.

The Deputy Speaker reiterated Parliament’s resolve to continue its role in steering Pakistan towards peace, development and stability in accordance with Quaid-e-Azam’s vision.

Published in Dawn, December 25th, 2025