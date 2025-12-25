PTI plans to award tickets based on merit in Islamabad LG elections

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Islamabad has introduced a merit-based scorecard system for awarding tickets for local government elections in the federal capital.

As per the scorecard system, 25 points each will be awarded to candidates for having long-standing affiliation with the party, participation in movement activities from April 9, 2022 onwards, practical role in the 2024 general elections and role in Imran Khan’s Haqeeqi Azadi movement.

The meeting of the local government committee of PTI Islamabad region was chaired by Malik Aamir Ali Awan. During the meeting decision was made to distribute local bodies election tickets for all union councils on the basis of merit.

Mr Awan informed that, in line with the directives of Regional President Aamir Masood Mughal and the vision of founding chairman Imran Khan, it has been decided to select honest, educated, capable candidates based on merit.

He also said that the major criterion will be to analyse the sacrifices for the country, the nation and for PTI. He informed that loyal party workers will be rewarded for their sacrifices.

The committee decided that the tickets will be awarded on the basis of four characteristics, each of which will carry 25 points, for which a scorecard system has been developed.

“25 points will be given for having a long-standing affiliation with the party, and another 25 points will be awarded to those who have participated in movement activities. Practical role in the 2024 general elections and role in the struggle for Haqeeqi Azadi movement will also be considered,” he said.

During the meeting, all members of the local government committee were directed to ensure the submission of nomination papers of ideological workers in every Union Council. Efforts should be made to submit nomination papers of more than one candidate in each ward.

It was also decided that meetings will be held on daily basis to monitor the election process, and the legal committee will provide complete legal guidance to candidates for all processes till polling day.

It was also decided that all possible efforts will be made to avoid the chances of “rigging”.

The meeting decided that just after the completion of the nomination papers process, Regional President Aamir Mughal will announce the Parliamentary Board. Moreover, the election manifesto will be issued in the upcoming month.

It is worth mentioning that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has already announced the schedule for the Islamabad Capital Territory elections. The term of the local government expired in February 2021, but elections were delayed due to “new legislation.”

According to the ECP notification, public notices inviting nomination papers will be issued on December 19. Candidates may file nominations with returning officers (ROs) from December 22-27, excluding December 25 (Quaid-i-Azam Day).

Nominated candidates’ names will be published on December 29, and nomination papers will be scrutinised from December 30 to January 3, 2026.

Appeals against RO decisions may be filed from January 5-8 and will be decided by the Appellate Authority from January 9-13. The revised candidate list will be published on January 14.

January 15 is the final day for withdrawal of candidature, after which election symbols will be allotted and the list of contesting candidates published.

Polling will be held on Sunday, February 15, with results consolidated between February 16-19.

The ECP notification also states that polling hours will be from 8am to 4pm, with all polling activities conducted during office hours.

Published in Dawn, December 25th, 2025