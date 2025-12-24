Post-pregnancy yoga tips every new mother should know

Motherhood begins with immense joy, but soon, physical and mental exhaustion step in. The body feels unfamiliar, and the mind rides an emotional roller coaster. In the middle of sleepless nights and feeding schedules, self-care quietly fades away. The “baby blues” often step in, leaving many mothers feeling fragile and overwhelmed. Yet, recovery is not a luxury but a necessity. And that’s where post-pregnancy yoga steps in. It serves as a gentle bridge between healing the body and calming the mind.

From hormonal fluctuations to weakened core and pelvic muscles, after childbirth, a woman’s body undergoes dramatic changes. Back pain, fatigue, anxiety, and mood swings are common complaints. In today’s fast-paced world, many mothers feel pressured to “get back in shape” quickly, but healing takes time, and the body deserves patience.

Yoga offers far more than physical exercise, as it is a complete system of self-recovery. Gentle asanas strengthen the pelvic floor, back, and abdominal muscles. Breathing practices calm the mind and uplift mood, while relaxation improves sleep and restores energy.

Many new mothers regain calm and confidence within weeks of consistent practice. Even ten mindful minutes a day can bring grounding amid the beautiful chaos of motherhood.

Every woman’s recovery timeline is different. For those who had a normal delivery, gentle yoga may begin after one month. After a Caesarean birth, yoga is suggested after 4 months, with medical clearance. Begin with breath-work and restorative poses before slowly moving to core-strengthening practices.

— Via The Daily Star

Gentle postnatal poses for every mother

Setu Bandhasana (bridge pose)

This gentle backbend strengthens the lower back, glutes, and pelvic floor while opening the chest and shoulders.

How to do it: Lie on your back with knees bent and feet hip-width apart, press through your feet to lift the hips, hold for a few breaths, and then slowly lower down.

Bhujangasana (cobra pose)

The cobra pose tones the spine, opens the chest, and improves posture, often strained by breastfeeding and baby care.

How to do it: Lie face down, place palms beside the chest, inhale to lift the chest off the floor while keeping the elbows slightly bent, hold briefly, and exhale to release.

Phalakasana (plank pose)

Plank pose strengthens the core, shoulders, and arms while improving posture and endurance during postpartum recovery.

How to do it: Begin on hands and knees, extend your legs back into a straight line from head to heels, engage your core, hold for 30–60 seconds, then release. Keep your knees down at the beginning.

Navasana (boat pose)

It’s a beneficial posture for postpartum recovery as it helps engage and strengthen the core muscles. Focus on gentle tightening of the belly rather than pushing too hard. If you have had a Caesarean or are healing from abdominal separation, check with your doctor before trying the full pose.

How to do it: Sit with knees bent and feet flat, lean back slightly, lift your feet off the floor, and balance on your sitting bones. Hold for a few breaths, then relax. Start slowly with bent knees or hand support. Always consult your doctor before attempting the full pose.

— Via The Daily Star

Kegel exercise: The invisible strength builder

Kegel exercises are a simple yet powerful way to restore pelvic strength after childbirth. They help improve bladder control, posture, and even enhance overall confidence.

How to do it: Lie on your back with knees bent and feet flat on the floor. Gently tighten the muscles you’d use to stop urination mid-way, hold for five seconds, then relax. Repeat about twenty times a day.

A few minutes of this invisible workout can make a remarkable difference — strengthening from within and supporting a mother’s recovery journey with grace.

Postpartum yoga is not about achieving the perfect pose or pre-pregnancy shape; it’s about finding balance, breath, and grace in your new rhythm of life.

Disclaimer: Always consult your doctor before starting yoga after childbirth. Practice under the guidance of a qualified yoga expert.

The writer, Farhana Abir, is the founder of Yoga Bliss. She is a PhD scholar and an antenatal yoga expert and pelvic floor rehab therapist.

This article was originally published on The Daily Star, an Ann partner of Dawn.

