E-Paper | July 10, 2026

Psychology of poverty

Murad Moosa Khan Published
The writer is a consultant psychiatrist.
The writer is a consultant psychiatrist.
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“Poverty is an ethical concept, not a statistical one”. — John Wall, World Bank, 2006

IN nuclear-powered Pakistan nearly 40-50 per cent of the country’s 240 million people live below or around the poverty line, fighting for daily survival. But millions more are extremely vulnerable. As John Wall said, “The incomes of a very large portion of the population are just above and below the official poverty line. This clustering around the poverty line also implies that families are quite vulnerable to falling into poverty with the slightest run of bad luck. A drought or bad agricultural year, an illness of a breadwinner, rises in prices of basic commodities — all these can cause families to fall into poverty.”

In Pakistan, poverty is often discussed in numbers, percentages, GDP ratios, and economic growth rates. Policymakers debate fiscal reforms, economists analyse inflation trends, and politicians promise relief packages. Yet, what remains largely ignored is the psychology of poverty — the effect chronic deprivation has on the human mind, behaviour and social fabric. Poverty is not only an economic condition but also a psychological experience, one that influences how millions of poor in Pakistan think, feel, and act every day.

Behind statistics lie complex emotional realities: uncertainty, humiliation, despondency and a persistent sense of powerlessness. Poverty is not merely about lack of money; it is about lack of dignity and agency. It distorts one’s sense of self, narrows cognitive functions, and traps individuals in cycles of stress and short-term survival. Inflation, unemployment, and debt create an unbearable cognitive load for the poor largely ignored by policymakers and health professionals alike.

One of the most damaging psychological aspects of poverty is chronic uncertainty. A poor family in rural Sindh or an informal daily wage labourer in Karachi lives on the edge perpetually, asking: ‘can I earn enough to feed my family today’? This constant state of worry leads to prolonged physiological arousal that impairs memory, attention, and emotional regulation.

Poverty is not only an economic condition but also a psychological experience.

Children raised in such environments often exhibit heightened anxiety and difficulty concentrating in school. Adults experience exhaustion, irritability, and depression. Over time, the brain becomes wired for survival rather than growth. When survival is the priority, planning for the future becomes a luxury. This explains why many development programmes fail: they expect long-term rational decision-making from individuals whose daily lives allow no psychological space for it.

Poverty is hugely stigmatising as the poor are blamed as being lazy, uneducated, or irresponsible. While the rich can argue that they acquired their wealth through merit, ignoring advantages such as education, inheritance and class that may have helped to secure it, the poor begin to blame themselves for their failures, even when they can do little to change their circumstances.

This ‘internalised stigma’ is not only unfair but psychologically damaging, as the poor see themselves as inferior or undeserving. They remain invisible and excluded from any decision-making. They are subjected to daily indignities of humiliation, lack of justice, exposure to pollution and violence that take a cumulative psychological toll.

For Pakistan’s young population — over 60pc under the age of 30 — poverty carries a huge psychological burden. In a society that celebrates success and wealth, poor youth face intense pressure and shame. They are told to “work hard,” yet find few opportunities. This gap between aspiration and reality leads to frustration, anxiety, and turns many youth towards anti-social activities. No wonder every young person wants to leave the country.

At the same time, many poor see the immense wealth displayed by other Pakistanis. The number of luxury cars on our roads, the huge palatial houses, the manicured lawns of the gated communities and golf courses and the unfettered spending in our weddings are there for all to see. The poor cannot even dream of this, creating a ‘cognitive dissonance’ within them leading to psychological reactions including anger, frustration, depression and despondency.

Pakistan already faces a mental health crisis, with one in four people estimated to suffer from depression or anxiety, a figure significantly higher among low-income populations. Yet, mental health remains a neglected issue in public policy.

For the poor, access to mental healthcare is nearly impossible. The cost, stigma, lack of awareness and accessibility to the few services make psychological care a privilege of the wealthy. Consequently, emotional suffering is often expressed through physical symptoms — fatigue, headaches, or chronic pain — and misdiagnosed and treated inadequately. This neglect perpetuates the false notion that the poor are ‘resilient’ or ‘used to suffering.’ In reality, they have no choice but to silently endure the psychological distress.

Tackling the psychology of poverty requires going beyond mere welfare programmes. Economic reforms alone cannot heal the emotional wounds of chronic deprivation. Pakistan needs policies that restore dignity, agency, and hope. Social protection must be designed not just to provide cash but to build confidence, for example through microcredit programmes that trust women as decision-makers, or job initiatives that give youth a sense of purpose.

Importantly, the political discourse must shift away from portraying the poor as passive recipients of charity. They are active agents surviving against immense odds. Recognising their resilience, rather than pitying their condition, is the first step toward social healing.

Poverty in Pakistan is not only a failure of economics; it is a crisis of the mind. It erodes hope, corrodes trust, and diminishes the belief in collective progress. For millions of Pakistanis, poverty means living with daily psychological strain that no relief package can quantify.

If Pakistan truly seeks inclusive development, it must place mental well-being at the heart of its poverty alleviation agenda. The fight against poverty is not only about raising incomes; it is about restoring dignity, rebuilding confidence, and healing minds.

To end poverty, we must first understand — and care for — the psychology of the poor.

The writer is a consultant psychiatrist.

muradmk@gmail.com

Published in Dawn, December 24th, 2025

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Najam Khan
Dec 24, 2025 08:07am
Need of day 'writing'
Recommend 0
M. M. Amin
Dec 24, 2025 08:49am
Very correct description and analysis. Those in power over past and now in power must pay heed to the misery and suffering of the poor .
Recommend 0
Zafar Chaudhry
Dec 24, 2025 09:37am
i fully agree with the author. Our policy makers must consider the points raised in the article.
Recommend 0
Atiqa Mustafa
Dec 24, 2025 09:39am
“This is an excellent article; it highlights the root causes of stress and anxiety.” It tells that how poor suffers Alot and such situation impact our brain It tells about mental health, a condition on which no one agrees to talk about. Thanks Alot for providing such information.
Recommend 0
Wajahat Aziz
Dec 24, 2025 10:41am
Truly pointed out and well said. A welfare state should be responsible for every aspect of life.
Recommend 0
J. Lone
Dec 24, 2025 11:00am
One reason why poverty has been increasing is because our leaders are rich. They get money when in power for whatever means and not know poverty. Strangely majority of people who want to immigrate to other countries are well off who can afford big fares and money paid to people who earn money from them. And then there are young people who get admissions in western countries and never return.
Recommend 0
Hussain Rehber
Dec 24, 2025 11:12am
Nice Article!
Recommend 0
Failed state
Dec 24, 2025 11:49am
Cut defense budget by 50% and invest it in schools, education, health and creating jobs
Recommend 0
Ehtisham Arshad
Dec 24, 2025 12:23pm
a timely and thought provoking piece
Recommend 0
Dileep Kumar Rohra
Dec 24, 2025 01:53pm
What an article. True analysis. I also think the same way while interacting with the poor but I could not express the way Dr Murad has described.
Recommend 0
Umair
Dec 24, 2025 02:03pm
"Pakistan needs policies that restore dignity, agency, and hope". If psychology is inextricably linked to poverty, stigma notwithstanding, then addressing mental well being of those affected by poverty must become Imperative. It is our duty as members of a society to uplift others alongside us. It may be wise for governments to begin betterment camps, where provision, training (skills enhancement), and mental-well being is looked after of those affected by prolonged and extreme poverty.
Recommend 0
Maria Akbar
Dec 24, 2025 02:08pm
Great points about poverty, very well explained.
Recommend 0
Javeria Afzal
Dec 24, 2025 04:40pm
I agree that giving a sense of purpose to disadvantaged youth is important, and this can be achieved through skills development.
Recommend 0
Nasir Khokhar
Dec 24, 2025 05:03pm
Very nice analysis. Hope policy makers read it and act on its advice.
Recommend 0
Waseem Abbas
Dec 24, 2025 05:34pm
Very deeply explained, what are effects of poverty, how poverty emotionally and psychology kills the man.
Recommend 0
Mirza Hussain
Dec 24, 2025 05:48pm
A provocative piece of writing indeed. I have been through this, and while reading, I felt every word of it. wonderful.
Recommend 0
Irfan
Dec 24, 2025 05:51pm
If economic condition of a family is better the children are likely to be confident. If the economic indicators,as the author mentioned, are improved, self realization will itself appear as the society get get richer and richer.
Recommend 0
Saad
Dec 24, 2025 06:29pm
The article gives a complete true picture, however One wonders whats new this article has brought in! Poverty has never been productive for anyone, therefore I dont see any objective purpose of this article. Should have given some idea which could contribute for poverty alleviation. This article will go together with thousands of such writings which we have been reading since our childhood.
Recommend 0
Mahmood Ahmad
Dec 24, 2025 06:59pm
Quite good analysis about the dilemma ... poverty and its psychological impacts on Pakistani masses. A well articulated and composed article.
Recommend 0
Bashir Khan
Dec 24, 2025 08:40pm
No poverty, no psychology of the poor. Human resource development is the key. Chinese developed their human resource and eradicated poverty.
Recommend 0
Noor
Dec 24, 2025 09:41pm
"Like apartheid and sectarianism " Nelson Mandela says, "is manmade and can be eradicate by the action of human beings."
Recommend 0
Ali Saryawala
Dec 24, 2025 11:24pm
Pakistani labour's working overseas could be uneducated because of no educational facilities but by no means are lazy or irresponsible they work overtime to remit much needed foreign exchange to their cash starved country.
Recommend 0
Farhan Zaheer
Dec 24, 2025 11:56pm
Excellent article, Khan sahib. I am a Pakistani-Canadian and was a full-time journalist myself while I was in Pakistan. Unfortunately, the situation that you have discussed here is extremely painful. It is shameful that even the middle classes of Pakistan, who have the education and resources to fight against this injustice, either remain silent in Pakistan or leave the country.
Recommend 0
Anonymous
Dec 25, 2025 08:13am
It is the thought of majority and well expressed by Dr. Murad. Keep writing dr. Shb.
Recommend 0
Hassan khan
Dec 25, 2025 10:57am
And on top of that then there is our clergy who tries to justify it instead of criticizing the policies of our government. All their life they have been fed this that actually this is fate and we can't do much about it
Recommend 0
Ameena Niazi
Dec 25, 2025 12:02pm
Very good article. I have always believed that poverty is a social construct. If poverty were natural, it would be unavoidable, evenly distributed, and would not follow racial or class lines. Instead, it is predictable and continuously reproduced. What counts as “enough” changes across societies and historical periods, and the distribution of resources is shaped by laws, class systems, and power relations rather than by nature. Yet the suffering experienced within poverty is profoundly real.
Recommend 0

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