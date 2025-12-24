E-Paper | July 10, 2026

Foreign loan inflows surge by 46pc in July-Nov

Khaleeq Kiani Published
A trader counts US dollar banknotes at a currency exchange booth in Peshawar, September 15, 2021. — Reuters/File
A trader counts US dollar banknotes at a currency exchange booth in Peshawar, September 15, 2021. — Reuters/File
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

ISLAMABAD: Inflow of foreign loans and grants to Pakistan increased 14 per cent to $3.032 billion in the first five months (July-November) of the current fiscal year compared to $2.667bn, mainly on the back of support from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Inflows in November alone amounted to $511m, relatively higher than $471m in October, but almost 46pc lower than $944m in the same month of last year.

Of the total, foreign loan inflows rose 46.22pc to $2.521bn in 5MFY26 compared to $1.724bn last year. Grants, on the other hand, fell by 43pc to $54m from $94m in the same period last year.

These inflows do not include $1.2bn disbursed by the IMF early this month and would be accounted for later.

MoF reports Pakistan receives over $3.03bn, including grants

The target for total foreign inflows for current year has been set at $19.9bn compared to $19.4bn last year.

In July-November of 2023, Pakistan was able to materialise more than $4.3bn mainly because of signing of the 9-month Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) with the IMF. As a result, Pakistan received a major injection of $2bn in time deposit from Saudi Arabia. In fact, total inflows in July 2023 had amounted to $5.1bn that also included $1.2bn from the IMF and another $1bn from the UAE.

The Ministry of Economic Affairs on Tuesday said that total foreign inflows in 5MFY26 stood at $3.032bn compared to $2.667bn last year. The EAD said that out of total inflows, $1.157bn was received for project financing compared while non-project inflows amounted to $1.875bn.

This meant about $966m loans were received in five months for budget support. This is despite the fact that annual target for budget support this year was set at $13.5bn compared to $15bn last year. The authorities were also able to materialise $500m against Saudi Oil facility in five months, at a set rate of $100m each month, of the fiscal year against an annual target of $1bn.

Against a full year target of $5bn from multilaterals (excluding IMF), Pakistan got only $1.258bn in five months from multilateral lenders against $1.46bn of same period last year when the annual target was $4.5bn.

Total inflows from bilateral lenders (other than three strategic friendly countries) in five months of the year amounted to $808m against annual target of $1.36bn but was 200pc higher than $269m of same period last year when the full year target was $523m.

Total inflows from bilateral and multilateral lenders amounted to $2.066bn in five months of this year against the annual target of $6.4b. Last year, the government had secured $1.73bn from bilateral and multilaterals against annual target of $5.05bn.

Inflows from overseas Pakistanis increased to $966m in five months, up from $735m of same period last year in the shape of Naya Pakistan Certificates. The government has targeted a total of $609m through these certificates during the current year, which has already been surpassed by a wide margin.

The full year $19.9bn target for current fiscal year includes $6.4bn from both multilateral and bilateral lenders including $5.05bn from multilaterals and $1.36bn from bilateral lenders, $400m in international bonds, $3.1bn foreign commercial loans, $5bn time deposit from Saudi Arabia and $4bn SAFE deposit from China.

Published in Dawn, December 24th, 2025

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Newspaper

Khaleeq Kiani is an Islamabad-based reporter for Dawn, specializing in political economy, governance, business, finance, macroeconomics and energy. He can be found on X at @khaleeqkiani.

Khaleeq Kiani

Read more

Tariq
Dec 24, 2025 09:04am
ITS A LOAN!
Recommend 0
FAZ
Dec 24, 2025 09:27am
Loan in and loan out! Pakistan Zindabaad
Recommend 0
Dr Munich
Dec 24, 2025 10:08am
Who celebrates loans.?
Recommend 0
Saeed
Dec 24, 2025 11:08am
Loans are a death trap.
Recommend 0
Kashif Hussain
Dec 24, 2025 11:10am
How viable are these loans? Or how vicious are these loans? Can we imagine any point in time in distant future when we shall break this vicious cycle or it will keep on sucking a big chunk of our every year's budget? Will our currency and economy keep on weakening against the USD if it goes like that? Why don't the relevant authorities and inistitutions reflect on these lines and address these questions?
Recommend 0
Girish
Dec 24, 2025 11:13am
So you think loan inflows are good and should be celebrated?
Recommend 0
Kiran Jadhav
Dec 24, 2025 12:36pm
Which country in world set yearly target get loans.
Recommend 0
PHD A K
Dec 24, 2025 02:05pm
X This seems particularly bad when compared to other economies in the same region and countries who received independence at similar time. X
Recommend 0

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Balochistan carnage
Updated 10 Jul, 2026

Balochistan carnage

THE security situation in Balochistan remains alarming, with a recent uptick in terrorist violence resulting in a...
Misusing land
10 Jul, 2026

Misusing land

THE Federal Constitutional Court’s ruling that land acquired for a specific purpose cannot later be converted into...
India’s film ban
10 Jul, 2026

India’s film ban

IN India, creative boundaries are tight. Its far-right regime prefers facts fictionalised and communities demonised...
Gulf flare-up
Updated 09 Jul, 2026

Gulf flare-up

IS the fragile US-Iran ceasefire — and the memorandum of understanding that underpins it — collapsing? Unless...
Costly food
09 Jul, 2026

Costly food

THE recent decline in diesel and LPG prices should have brought some relief to consumers struggling with high food...
Unliveable city
09 Jul, 2026

Unliveable city

IT comes as no surprise. Karachi — Pakistan’s largest city, its financial engine and home to over 20m people —...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe