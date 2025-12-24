Shaheen Chowk underpass to be inaugurated next week

ISLAMABAD: Shaheen Chowk underpass will be inaugurated next week as Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday inspected the project and directed the Capital Development Authority to ensure its timely completion.

The foundation stone of the project was laid by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on October 24 and now this project is near completion.

According to a statement issued by Interior Ministry, 90pc work has been completed and project will be inaugurated next week.

Interior Minister visited the project site where he was briefed by CDA Chairman Mohammad Ali Randhawa about the project, stating that structural work of the project has been completed and only road and finishing work is pending. The minister directed the CDA to get the project completed soon.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Naqvi said that after completion of this project, traffic load will be reduced from other roads of the city. He said that this project will be highly beneficial for public.

The worth of the project was Rs 1.3 billion, however, Capital Development Authority (CDA) like T Chowk Flyover project, revised scope of this project by increasing the work and cost of the project by 15pc of the total cost.

The design of the project saw changes in the length of the underpass barrel, whose length was increased from 56 meters to 85 meters with some other minor changes.

The underpass is being constructed at the junction of 9th Avenue and Khyaban-i-Iqbal (commonly known as Margalla Road), where traffic congestion was a routine issue.

This project was supposed to be completed by April, however, it was completed on fast track and next week it will be opened for traffic.

Published in Dawn, December 24th, 2025