Resurgent extortion

IN a city that generates much of the nation’s wealth, extortion rackets are never far from the surface, as criminal gangs in Karachi seek to target commercial concerns. Over a decade ago, extortion rackets were rampant, and action by the state during the so-called Karachi operation helped address the problem. But it appears that criminals are once again emboldened enough to restart this deadly business. The Association of Builders and Developers held a presser last week in this regard, where it announced that members would shutter their businesses by next month unless extortionists were reined in. The builders said their associates were receiving calls from foreign phone numbers, while warning shots had been fired at people who refused to pay up. They claimed that criminals had shared their names, phone numbers and bank details, and questioned why the state could not trace these elements. In October, two other trade bodies, representing old city merchants and Korangi industrialists, had raised similar concerns. In response to Abad’s complaint, the Sindh CM has promised to take ‘decisive action’ against extortionists.

From humble neighbourhood stores to business tycoons, extortion gangs target everyone, and demand protection money. Many traders pay up out of fear for their safety and that of their families. Before the 2015 operation, as per figures released by the Rangers, there were over 1,500 reported cases of extortion in Karachi in 2013. This figure dropped considerably after LEAs took action. The Sindh police claims that in the current year, 171 cases have been reported, out of which 75 were ‘genuine’. The federal and Sindh government need to work together in order to address this racket, and security agencies should use technology to trace and apprehend the heads of extortion gangs, and their foot soldiers. The business community needs to be assured they will not face such violence and harassment, and that extortionists will be brought to justice.

Published in Dawn, December 23rd, 2025