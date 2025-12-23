E-Paper | July 10, 2026

Several uplift schemes based on faulty PC-1, Balochistan Assembly told

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published
Balochistan Finance Minister Shoaib Nosherwani addresses a post-budget press conference.—APP/File
Balochistan Finance Minister Shoaib Nosherwani addresses a post-budget press conference.—APP/File
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QUETTA: Balochistan Finance Minister Shoaib Nosherwani on Monday revealed that several development schemes in the province are based on faulty PC-1s and they were prepared in offices without considering on-ground facts and realities and because of this the provincial government has not released funds for such projects.

He was responding to a calling-attention notice in the Balochistan Assembly session regarding the failure of the government to complete the Nag-Washuk road project within the stipulated time of two years. The calling notice was moved by MPA Zabid Ali Reki, who highlighted delays in the project.

Taking serious notice of the matter, Speaker Abdul Khaliq Achakzai ruled that action should be taken against officers who prepared incorrect PC-1 documents.

Earlier, the speaker also took up a calling-attention notice moved by MPA Maulana Hidayat-ur-Rehman regarding provision of remaining plots to allottees of the New Town Housing Scheme in Gwadar.

Maulana Rehman informed the house that although 990 people were allotted plots in the housing scheme, around 600 allottees had not yet received possession of their plots. The speaker directed authorities concerned to submit complete details of the housing scheme to the house.

During the session, Fateha was offered for former provincial minister belonging to Pakistan People’s Party, Bismillah Kakar, who passed away the other day in Karachi. MPAs Zamarak Khan Achakzai and others paid tribute to the late leader and acknowledged his political services.

The assembly also approved proposed amendments to the Rules of Procedure of the Balochistan Assembly. However, following the death of the former minister, the assembly session was adjourned after partial proceedings and later prorogued for an indefinite period.

Published in Dawn, December 23rd, 2025

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