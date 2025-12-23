Russia pledges ‘full support’ for Venezuela

• China says US seizure of ships a ‘serious violation’ of international law

• Oil prices rise over fears of supply disruption

CARACAS/BEIJING/NEW YORK: Russia on Mon­day expressed “full support” for Venezuela as the South American country confronts a blockade of sanctioned oil tankers by US forces deployed in the Caribbean, the two governments said.

In a phone call, the foreign ministers of the two allied countries blasted the US actions, which have included bombing alleged drug-trafficking boats and more recently the seizure of two tankers. A third ship was being pursued, a US official said on Sunday.

“The ministers expressed their deep concern over the escalation of Washington’s actions in the Caribbean Sea, which could have serious consequences for the region and threaten international shipping,” the Russian foreign ministry said of the call between ministers Sergei Lavrov and Yvan Gil.

“The Russian side reaffirmed its full support for and solidarity with the Venezuelan leadership and people in the current context,” it added.

“The ministers agreed to continue their close bilateral cooperation and to coordinate their actions on the international stage, particularly at the UN, in order to ensure respect for state sovereignty and non-interference in internal affairs.”

On Telegram, Venezuela’s Gil said he and Lavrov had discussed “the aggressions and flagrant violations of international law being perpetrated in the Caribbean: attacks on vessels, extrajudicial executions, and illicit acts of piracy carried out by the United States government.”

President Donald Trump on Dec 16 announced a blockade of “sanctioned oil vessels” sailing to and from Venezuela. Trump has claimed Caracas under Maduro is using oil money to finance “drug terrorism, human trafficking, murder and kidnapping.

‘Violation’ of international law

China’s foreign ministry on Monday said the United States’ arbitrary seizure of another country’s ships is a serious violation of international law and China opposes all unilateral and illegal sanctions.

Venezuela has the right to develop relations with other countries, China’s foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said at a daily press briefing.

Oil prices rise

Oil prices rose on Monday after the US Coast Guard began pursuing an oil tanker in international waters near Venezuela a day earlier, and Ukraine damaged two vessels and piers in Russia, raising the risk of oil supply disruptions.

Brent crude futures gained $1.38, or 2.3%, to $61.85 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate crude rose by $1.29, or 2.3%, to $57.81 a barrel.

Market participants see a risk of disruption to Venezuelan oil exports because of the US embargo, having previously downplayed the risk, said UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo.

Oil prices were also rising because of reports of Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian ships at a Black Sea port, oil trading advisory firm Ritterbusch and Associates said.

Published in Dawn, December 23rd, 2025