Another huge fire breaks out in Karachi’s EPZ factory

KARACHI: A huge fire broke out in the Export Processing Zone (EPZ) of Landhi on Monday evening, officials said.

The blaze erupted on the second floor of the Z.A. Enterprises building and was brought under control after several hours.

Rescue-1122 spokesperson Hassaan Ul Haseeb Khan said they received information about the fire at around 5:21pm. As it was evening, factory workers had already left the building.

More than 15 fire tenders, including two snorkels, managed to control the fire by around 8:50pm. Cooling operations continued late into the night.

Mr Khan said this was the second major fire in the EPZ within three weeks. In the previous incident, an entire factory building had collapsed.

He added that this was the seventh fire reported in the EPZ over the past year.

Published in Dawn, December 23rd, 2025