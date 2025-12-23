E-Paper | July 10, 2026

Another huge fire breaks out in Karachi’s EPZ factory

Imtiaz Ali Published
Thick smoke rises from the upper floor of the garment factory in the Landhi Export Processing Zone.—PPI
Thick smoke rises from the upper floor of the garment factory in the Landhi Export Processing Zone.—PPI
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KARACHI: A huge fire broke out in the Export Processing Zone (EPZ) of Landhi on Monday evening, officials said.

The blaze erupted on the second floor of the Z.A. Enterprises building and was brought under control after several hours.

Rescue-1122 spokesperson Hassaan Ul Haseeb Khan said they received information about the fire at around 5:21pm. As it was evening, factory workers had already left the building.

More than 15 fire tenders, including two snorkels, managed to control the fire by around 8:50pm. Cooling operations continued late into the night.

Mr Khan said this was the second major fire in the EPZ within three weeks. In the previous incident, an entire factory building had collapsed.

He added that this was the seventh fire reported in the EPZ over the past year.

Published in Dawn, December 23rd, 2025

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Pakistan

Imtiaz Ali is a Karachi-based reporter for Dawn with over 25 years of experience in the field. His reporting portfolio encompasses crime, politics, and the provincial legislature, alongside coverage of the courts, government affairs, and the health sector.

Imtiaz Ali

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Syed Ali
Dec 23, 2025 12:01pm
Our garment export is going down, specially to Africa etc because of reexport of Lunda Bazar business in Zone. Export Processing Zone is exempted from al Municipal Taxes because Zone Authority claims to be self sufficient in all respect. Hence KMC should charge for expenses incurred in bring fire in control.
Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Dec 23, 2025 07:27pm
Electric sparks responsible. Careless and unauthorized handling of the circuit breakers, almost always found the reason for such faults. It should be made essential, to always install fuses and burnt circuit breakers by authorized people.
Recommend 0

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