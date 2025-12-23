Man held for killing brother in Baldia

KARACHI: A young man was killed allegedly by his brother in Baldia Town on Monday, police said.

They said the body of 30-year-old Khalid Noor was recovered from a house in Sector-13-A.

Ittehad Town SHO Asad Illahi said during initial probe, it was transpired that Khalid had a fight with his brother, Waseem, over some dispute, which led to the murder.

He said the suspect was taken into custody.

The body was shifted to the Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi for medico-legal formalities.

Published in Dawn, December 23rd, 2025