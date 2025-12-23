Twin cities receive rain for second consecutive day

Headlights of vehicles shimmer on the wet Faisal Avenue after Islamabad received rain on Tuesday. — White Star

RAWALPINDI: Rain, varying from light to heavy, lashed the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad on Monday evening, adding a chill to the air. Residents woke up to cloudy weather and experienced light rain in the morning, while the sun overpowered the clouds before noon. However, a strong spell of rain occurred again in the evening.

It was not an ideal day for motorists as slushy conditions on the roads of the garrison city created problems for them. Though no water accumulation was reported in downtown areas, slush was witnessed on main roads that had been dug up for development schemes, including Raja Bazaar, 6th Road, Rashid Minhas Road, Ch Bostan Khan Road, Jhanda Chichi Road and Sir Syed Road.

However, water accumulation was reported on service roads along Jhelum Road from Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Phase-II to Soan Bridge, where people faced difficulties using the roads on foot. Visitors to Raja Bazaar also faced problems due to construction work for underground electricity cables and the shifting of utility services from Fawara Chowk to Hamilton Road, commonly known as Dingi Khoi.

Traders demanded that the Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation complete the work as soon as possible, as visitors were avoiding shops due to careless digging in this part of the city.

According to the Met Office, 21 millimetres of rain were recorded in Murree, 9 mm at Saidpur, and 6 mm each at Golra, Bokra and Zero Point in Islamabad, while Rawalpindi received 8 mm at Chaklala, 7 mm at Kutchery, 6 mm each at Shamsabad, New Kattarian and Pirwadhai, and 5 mm at Gawalmandi.

A Met Office official said a westerly wave was affecting the upper parts of the country and might persist until Tuesday morning.

He said cold and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country, while very cold conditions were likely in northern areas. Moderate to dense fog was also likely to persist over plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh.

According to the weather advisory, there was a possibility of landslides in Naran, Kaghan, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Shangla, Astore, Hunza, Skardu, Murree, Galiyat, Neelum Valley, Bagh, Poonch and Haveli. Road closures and slippery conditions may disrupt traffic movement.

Meanwhile, the Murree district administration on Monday issued a weather advisory for tourists, saying all safety measures had been adopted by the administration but visitors also needed to take precautionary measures.

Murree Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Shirazi visited different parts of the hill station to inspect arrangements and ensure public safety. He advised visitors to check updates before visiting the area.

He also directed all departments to remain alert during the rain, as the Met Office had predicted snowfall in the area. He said road users should adopt safety measures and avoid driving during foggy conditions.

Published in Dawn, December 23rd, 2025