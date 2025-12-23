E-Paper | July 08, 2026

Dr Manzoor Ahmed passes away

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published
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KARACHI: Educationist and philosopher Dr Manzoor Ahmed passed away on Monday after a prolonged illness. He was 91.

Dr Ahmed was a former dean of the Faculty of Arts, University of Karachi (KU).

Confirming his death, Prof Dr Abdul Wahab Suri of the KU’s Philosophy Department said Dr Ahmed had been unwell for the past two years and living with his only daughter and grandchildren in DHA.

He retired from the KU in 1991 and later joined Hamdard University as its vice chancellor. He also served as rector of the Usman Institute of Technology.

Prof Suri said that Dr Ahmed, along with Dr Farhat Moazam, founded the Centre of Biomedical Ethics and Culture at the Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplant, which is regarded as a unique institution in the country.

He also authored and compiled several books.

Published in Dawn, December 23rd, 2025

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