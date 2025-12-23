E-Paper | July 08, 2026

192km Kohat-Kharlachi railway track okayed

Bureau Report Published
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi presides over a provincial meeting in Peshawar on Oct 20, 2025. — X/KPChiefMinister/File
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi presides over a provincial meeting in Peshawar on Oct 20, 2025. — X/KPChiefMinister/File
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Monday decided to lay a 192km railway track from Kohat district to Kurram district’s Kharlachi area, a border trade point, to launch a rail service.

The decision was made during a meeting in the federal capital amid the prolonged closure of all Pak-Afghan border crossings for trade over clashes between Pakistani and Taliban forces.

The participants included Chief Minister Sohail Afridi and senior Pakistan Railways officials, according to an official statement from the Chief Minister’s Secretariat.

They reviewed the proposed rail connectivity projects and the plans to introduce modern trains across the province.

The officials said that a 192km railway track would be laid from Kohat to Kharlachi in two years at the cost of $642 million.

The participants discussed the proposal to lay more railway tracks and agreed on better cooperation and coordination between the provincial government and Pakistan Railways.

Officials said that the feasibility study of the Kohat-Kharlachi railway project had been completed, while the process to acquire land for it was in progress.

The chief minister insisted that the proposed Kohat-Kharlachi rail service was a pressing requirement.

He said that not only would the project improve rail service in the province but it would also help promote trade and economic activity in the region.

The meeting also held a detailed discussion on the proposal of launching a safari train service on the 32km Jamrud-Landi Kotal railway track to promote tourism in the region, according to the official statement.

It added that the chief minister directed authorities to prepare comprehensive plans with clear timelines for all railway projects and take concrete steps for extending train service to other major cities of the province.

He emphasised the need for close coordination between the provincial government and Pakistan Railways and said that the provincial government was committed to providing all-out support for initiatives aimed at improving public transport and citizen facilitation.

The participants also discussed the rehabilitation of historic railway stations in the province, improvement of cleanliness, renovation and beautification of stations and the development of green belts along railway tracks.

Adviser to the chief minister on finance Muzzammil Aslam, chief secretary Shahab Ali Shah, additional chief secretary (planning and development) Ikramullah, the Pakistan Railways secretary, and senior officials of the transport department also attended the meeting.

Published in Dawn, December 23rd, 2025

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Pakistan

Read more

M. Saeed
Dec 23, 2025 07:07pm
Railways to a Border point of trade with Afghanistan? Already on the verge of no war?
Recommend 0

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Hamas’s move
Updated 08 Jul, 2026

Hamas’s move

THE decision taken by Hamas to relinquish governance of Gaza appears to be designed to put the onus on the US and...
Terrorism threat
Updated 08 Jul, 2026

Terrorism threat

THE surge in terrorist violence in Balochistan highlights the renewed threat confronting Pakistan. The martyrdom of...
Football meddling
08 Jul, 2026

Football meddling

AFTER ending co-hosts America’s World Cup run in the last-16 stage, Belgium felt justice had been served. It was...
America at 250
07 Jul, 2026

America at 250

THOUGH America’s 250th independence anniversary observed on Saturday is a significant milestone, the celebrations...
Ravi encroachments
07 Jul, 2026

Ravi encroachments

SUPARCO’S satellite imagery reveals the rapid expansion of Lahore into the floodplains of the Ravi river, with the...
Misdirected justice
07 Jul, 2026

Misdirected justice

ACHILD will be tried in a court of law over January’s deadly Gul Plaza fire that claimed 72 lives, but not, it...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe