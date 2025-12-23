Boy dies by suicide, another in critical condition

PESHAWAR: A teenage boy died by suicide and another was critically injured in separate incidents over domestic issues here, police said on Monday. They added investigations were underway.

In Karrakhel area of Mashokhel, a 19-year-old youth, Asad, allegedly shot himself in his grandfather’s hujra following a heated argument with his parents. He died on the spot.

The police shifted the body to a hospital for postmortem examination, and have also launched an investigation.

In another incident within the limits of Phandu police station here, an 18-year-old youth Ehtesham Amin allegedly fired at himself inside a room in Ejazabad area.

He sustained critical injuries and was shifted to a hospital, where his condition is reported to be serious. Police have begun an investigation.

Published in Dawn, December 23rd, 2025