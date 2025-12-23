E-Paper | July 08, 2026

Boy dies by suicide, another in critical condition

APP Published
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

PESHAWAR: A teenage boy died by suicide and another was critically injured in separate incidents over domestic issues here, police said on Monday. They added investigations were underway.

In Karrakhel area of Mashokhel, a 19-year-old youth, Asad, allegedly shot himself in his grandfather’s hujra following a heated argument with his parents. He died on the spot.

The police shifted the body to a hospital for postmortem examination, and have also launched an investigation.

In another incident within the limits of Phandu police station here, an 18-year-old youth Ehtesham Amin allegedly fired at himself inside a room in Ejazabad area.

He sustained critical injuries and was shifted to a hospital, where his condition is reported to be serious. Police have begun an investigation.

Published in Dawn, December 23rd, 2025

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Hamas’s move
Updated 08 Jul, 2026

Hamas’s move

THE decision taken by Hamas to relinquish governance of Gaza appears to be designed to put the onus on the US and...
Terrorism threat
Updated 08 Jul, 2026

Terrorism threat

THE surge in terrorist violence in Balochistan highlights the renewed threat confronting Pakistan. The martyrdom of...
Football meddling
08 Jul, 2026

Football meddling

AFTER ending co-hosts America’s World Cup run in the last-16 stage, Belgium felt justice had been served. It was...
America at 250
07 Jul, 2026

America at 250

THOUGH America’s 250th independence anniversary observed on Saturday is a significant milestone, the celebrations...
Ravi encroachments
07 Jul, 2026

Ravi encroachments

SUPARCO’S satellite imagery reveals the rapid expansion of Lahore into the floodplains of the Ravi river, with the...
Misdirected justice
07 Jul, 2026

Misdirected justice

ACHILD will be tried in a court of law over January’s deadly Gul Plaza fire that claimed 72 lives, but not, it...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe