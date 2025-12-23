E-Paper | July 08, 2026

ANP condemns life threats to Iftikhar

Bureau Report Published
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PESHAWAR: Awami National Party provincial cabinet on Monday strongly condemned the threats reportedly issued by terrorists to the party’s provincial president Mian Iftikhar Hussain, and demanded strict action against the anti-state elements.

The demand came at a meeting held at the Bacha Khan Centre chaired by Mr Hussain.

ANP provincial general secretary Hussain Shah Yousafzai, party’s spokesperson Arslan Khan Nazim, and other cabinet members were in attendance.

The participants paid tribute to the martyrs of the national movement and discussed arrangements for the public gathering scheduled to be held in Peshawar on December 28 in connection with the 13th death anniversary of Shaheed Bashir Ahmed Bilour.

The cabinet also reviewed preparations for a public rally planned for January 23 in Charsadda to mark the death anniversaries of Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan (Bacha Khan) and Khan Abdul Wali Khan.

The meeting deliberated on preparations for a series of upcoming party meetings to be held at the Bacha Khan Centre, including sessions of the constitutional committee on January 1, the central cabinet on January 2, the central working committee on January 3, and the central council on January 4.

The ANP cabinet members also discussed the threats received by the provincial president and expressed strong condemnation of the incident, calling for decisive action against those involved.

The meeting concluded with Fateha for the departed soul of Bashir Ahmed Bilour on the occasion of his 13th death anniversary.

Published in Dawn, December 23rd, 2025

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