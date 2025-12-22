E-Paper | July 08, 2026

Islamabad court awards Rs5.4bn compensation to families of AirBlue crash victims

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An additional district court in Islamabad awarded compensation amounting to Rs5.4 billion to the families of eight victims of the 2010 Airblue plane crash, which killed all 152 people aboard in the Margalla Hills.

The court, headed by Rasool Bashir Mirjat, dismissed an appeal filed by Airblue, upheld the airline’s liability in the case, and imposed a penalty of Rs1 million on the airline for delaying the proceedings.

Airblue Flight 202, which had taken off from Karachi in the morning, crashed into Islamabad’s Margalla Hills, killing all 152 people on board on July 28, 2010.

According to a Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) investigation report, the crash was classified as a “Controlled Flight into Terrain (CFIT), in which the aircrew failed to display superior judgment and professional skills in a self-created unsafe environment. In their pursuit to land in inclement weather, they committed serious violations of procedures and breaches of flying discipline, which put the aircraft in an unsafe condition over dangerous terrain at low altitude.”

The inquiry cited pilot error, including descent below the prescribed safe altitude and deviation from standard operating procedures during a circling approach in poor visibility. Investigators also highlighted poor cockpit resource management and challenging weather conditions, including rain and low clouds.

Subsequent court observations and reports also noted that errors by air traffic control contributed to the unsafe conditions leading up to the crash.

The court ruling marked a significant development in the long-running legal battle for compensation, which has spanned over 15 years. Families of the victims were repeatedly called for accountability and timely relief, saying prolonged litigation compounded their suffering.

Legal experts said the judgment could set an important precedent for aviation liability and compensation cases in Pakistan.

Most of the families were forced by Airblue to sign the release document and accept the First Tier Liability as their final compensation.

However, a few families adhered to the principle of fair compensation and led the court fight against Airblue, which ultimately resulted in them receiving fair compensation.

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Winterland
Dec 22, 2025 08:12pm
Compensated after 15 years, and that too by a lower court. Nonsense
Recommend 0
Javed
Dec 22, 2025 08:33pm
It took only 15 Years for the court to dispense Justice. That’s Lightening Speed for Pakistan. ????????
Recommend 0
Nadeem Shah USA
Dec 22, 2025 09:13pm
I saw the documentary on this, the senior pilot was arrogant beyond imagination and kept yelling at the young xo pilot who was too afraid to challenge his senior & tried unsuccessfully to warn him. This culture needs to be broken.
Recommend 0
Kashif
Dec 22, 2025 09:22pm
Salaam on judiciary for reaching an easy verdict after just 15.5 years.
Recommend 0
Adnan Ali
Dec 22, 2025 11:14pm
Is the additional compensation being given to all families of the deceased or only few.
Recommend 0
FEROZE KHAN
Dec 23, 2025 12:45am
Finally there is a verdict.
Recommend 0
Nouman Mirza
Dec 23, 2025 01:03am
Kuddos to these family members. The outcome should set a precedent for any future mishaps!
Recommend 0
ikf Irfann
Dec 23, 2025 02:02am
Bravo! Excellent verdict by an independent judge. I hope the higher courts support and confirm the judgment. Let this verdict go down in the history of courts in Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Mushi
Dec 24, 2025 06:52pm
15 years, im embarrassed to even think about it. Why is our judiciary so slow.
Recommend 0

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