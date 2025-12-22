Islamabad court awards Rs5.4bn compensation to families of AirBlue crash victims

An additional district court in Islamabad awarded compensation amounting to Rs5.4 billion to the families of eight victims of the 2010 Airblue plane crash, which killed all 152 people aboard in the Margalla Hills.

The court, headed by Rasool Bashir Mirjat, dismissed an appeal filed by Airblue, upheld the airline’s liability in the case, and imposed a penalty of Rs1 million on the airline for delaying the proceedings.

Airblue Flight 202, which had taken off from Karachi in the morning, crashed into Islamabad’s Margalla Hills, killing all 152 people on board on July 28, 2010.

According to a Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) investigation report, the crash was classified as a “Controlled Flight into Terrain (CFIT), in which the aircrew failed to display superior judgment and professional skills in a self-created unsafe environment. In their pursuit to land in inclement weather, they committed serious violations of procedures and breaches of flying discipline, which put the aircraft in an unsafe condition over dangerous terrain at low altitude.”

The inquiry cited pilot error, including descent below the prescribed safe altitude and deviation from standard operating procedures during a circling approach in poor visibility. Investigators also highlighted poor cockpit resource management and challenging weather conditions, including rain and low clouds.

Subsequent court observations and reports also noted that errors by air traffic control contributed to the unsafe conditions leading up to the crash.

The court ruling marked a significant development in the long-running legal battle for compensation, which has spanned over 15 years. Families of the victims were repeatedly called for accountability and timely relief, saying prolonged litigation compounded their suffering.

Legal experts said the judgment could set an important precedent for aviation liability and compensation cases in Pakistan.

Most of the families were forced by Airblue to sign the release document and accept the First Tier Liability as their final compensation.

However, a few families adhered to the principle of fair compensation and led the court fight against Airblue, which ultimately resulted in them receiving fair compensation.