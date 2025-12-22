E-Paper | July 08, 2026

Over 2,700 people fined for vaping in Singapore

ANNThe Straits Times Published
Of the 2,710 people caught, 257 were found in possession of vapes containing etomidate.—Courtesy The Straits Times
Of the 2,710 people caught, 257 were found in possession of vapes containing etomidate.—Courtesy The Straits Times
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IN a joint statement on Dec 18, the Ministry of Health and the Health Sciences Authority said that of the 2,710 people caught and fined between September and November, 2,453 were general vape offenders.

Meanwhile, 257 people were found in possession of vapes containing etomidate.

Among them, 162 people have been placed on rehabilitation programmes at the Institute of Mental Health and social service agencies. Six are foreigners who have been repatriated or are pending repatriation, 18 are currently jailed for offences unrelated to vapes, and one has been issued a conditional warning.

Three people have been charged in court for failing to attend their first rehabilitation appointment. They could be jailed up to two years. In addition, 18 repeat vape offenders have been placed on the Health Promotion Board’s rehabilitation programme.

Fourteen have been compliant with their rehabilitation programme, with four defaulters undergoing investigations. There are currently five people who have failed to attend their first rehabilitation after they were investigated for etomidate-related and vape offences.

If prosecuted, etomidate offenders could face a fine of up to $10,000 or be jailed for up to two years, or both. Vape offenders could face a fine of up to $2,000.

The first person admitted to a drug rehabilitation centre for abusing etomidate is a 16-year-old who was caught abusing the drug for the third time, said the statement. The teenager was admitted to the centre on Nov 27.

A 26-year-old work permit holder from Taiwan was found with an etomidate pod on Oct 21 and had his permit revoked. He was repatriated for the offence. Ten people have also been charged by the HSA under the Misuse of Drugs Act, including two people for the alleged trafficking of etomidate vape pods.

Forty-six people were caught smuggling vapes at the airport, checkpoints or cruise centres, and 26,000 vapes and related components were seized.

Six people were charged in court, 29 were fined, seven received advisories and stern warnings, and four are under investigation. There were also more than 3,200 vape activities reported through HSA’s online reporting form and hotlines.

Members of the public had reported online listings, social media posts, and messaging platforms with illegal advertisements and posts.

HSA said it has removed more than 830 online vape-related listings, websites and Telegram groups, and has taken action against 15 people who posted themselves vaping or with vapes on social media. Seventy-two people had also voluntarily enrolled in the QuitVape programme to quit etomidate vaping, while more than 310 people signed up for the I Quit programme.

“Those who voluntarily seek help will not face any penalties nor have an offence record for coming forward,” said the statement, which added that support under the QuitVape and I Quit programme is free.

Published in Dawn, December 22nd, 2025

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