E-Paper | July 08, 2026

Traders’ association demands withdrawal of ban on Qingqis in Quetta

Muhammad Akbar Notezai Published
In this file photo, a boy wearing facemask as a preventive measure against the coronavirus sits in a Qingqi in Rawalpindi. — AFP/File
In this file photo, a boy wearing facemask as a preventive measure against the coronavirus sits in a Qingqi in Rawalpindi. — AFP/File
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• Warns move will leave many jobless, negatively affect city’s economy
• Demands issuance of routes number plates, route permits for these vehicles

QUETTA: Central Anjuman Tajran Balochistan President Abdul Rahim Kakar on Sunday strongly opposed the decision by the district administration and traffic police to impose a ban on Zaranj (Qingqi) rickshaws in Quetta, warning that the move would trigger large-scale unemployment and negatively affect the city’s economy.

Addressing a joint press conference at the Quetta Press Club alongside senior traders and representatives, Mr Kakar said that traders were the backbone of the country’s economy. However, he added that instead of resolving their issues, the government was creating new problems.

“As a result,” he warned, “the business community is under severe mental stress, and some traders are even considering shutting down their businesses, which would have serious repercussions for the national economy.”

He said that more than 10,000 people earned their livelihoods directly from Qingqi rickshaws, which played a crucial role in transporting goods from warehouses located on the outskirts of the city to shops within Quetta.

After donkey carts were removed from the city on the instructions of the administration, Suzuki vehicle owners began charging traders exorbitant fares for transporting goods.

“The introduction of Zaranj rickshaws provided major relief, enabling faster and cheaper delivery of goods while creating employment for thousands of families,” Mr Kakar said.

He stated that the sudden crackdown and seizure of Qingqi rickshaws threatened the livelihoods of over 10,000 families. He emphasised that the government should create employment opportunities instead of rendering people jobless.

‘Issue number plates’

Mr Kakar demanded that the administration, the Regional Transport Authority and the traffic police should legalise Qingqi rickshaws by issuing number plates and route permits after collecting reasonable taxes, as was done in other provinces. The traders’ body urged Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti and concerned officials to immediately withdraw the ban and release the confiscated rickshaws.

He warned that if the decision was not reversed, the Central Anjuman-e-Tajran Balochistan would launch a protest campaign, holding the provincial government and administration fully responsible for its consequences.

Published in Dawn, December 22nd, 2025

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Nadeem Shah USA
Dec 22, 2025 08:52am
we need a blanket ban on all 2 stroke engines, they're just smoke making machines basically. Govt should encourage electric rickshaws.
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