E-Paper | July 08, 2026

Dar speaks with Iran, Turkiye FMs on regional issues

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Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar remotely addresses the Economic Cooperation Organisation’s Council of Ministers on November 28, 2025. — X/@ForeignOfficePk/File
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar remotely addresses the Economic Cooperation Organisation’s Council of Ministers on November 28, 2025. — X/@ForeignOfficePk/File
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ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar and Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi on Sunday reviewed bilateral cooperation across various sectors and exchanged views on the regional developments.

The FM spoke with the Iranian foreign minister by phone.

The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen cooperation in trade, connectivity, and people-to-people ties, and reiterated their resolve to work closely together for regional peace and development, the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a press release.

Turkish FM

Mr Dar also held a telephonic conversation with Foreign Minister of Turkiye, Hakan Fidan and discussed key aspects of Pakistan-Turkiye bilateral relations.

They shared perspectives on evolving regional and international issues, particularly the latest regional developments relating to Palestine and Gaza.

They underscored the importance of further enhancing collaboration in trade, investment, connectivity and people-to-people exchanges, and reaffirmed their shared commitment to promoting regional peace, stability and development.

Published in Dawn, December 22nd, 2025

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Pak Iran Ties Pak Turk Ties
Pakistan

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Mashoorudeen
Dec 22, 2025 09:29am
Spoke to them on free aid and loans
Recommend 0
Charles
Dec 22, 2025 11:47am
talk some thing constructive. dont talk about destructions.
Recommend 0

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