E-Paper | July 08, 2026

Pera-MC conflict : Four Pera employees held, 14 booked for torturing MC officer

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SARGODHA: The City Police registered a case against 14 employees of the Punjab Enforcement and Regulatory Authority (Pera) on the complaint of Additional Deputy Commissioner General (Headquarters) Majid bin Ahmad. Majid is also the chief officer of the Sargodha Metropolitan Corporation.

In his complaint, the ADCG said four Pera workers armed with lethal weapons and 10 armed with sticks attacked him and damaged his mobile and official vehicle and that

he had to save himself by hiding in a school. Four suspects named in the case have been arrested. It should be mentioned that Pera and municipal corporation workers scuffled with each other over the issue of encroachments and jurisdiction around the Ambala Muslim School built in the building of a gurdwara.

The district administration had taken notice of the Pera personnel torturing the ADCG and MC CO after a video of the incident went viral.

Meanwhile, some members of the MC staff who tortured the traders were also suspended from service on the complaint of the traders union. The stakeholders fear that the ongoing campaign against the encroachers would be affected due to the ongoing scuffle between Pera and metropolitan corporation staff.

ROAD PROJECT: The Punjab government has issued instructions to allocate funds to make the road from Khushab to Sargodha two-lane.

During the tenure of Imran Khan as the prime minister, he had approved the Khushab-Sargodha dual carriageway from Mianwali to Khushab. The road is now in the final stages of completion.

Meanwhile, work is also underway on construction of the dual carriageway from Khushab to Sargodha. The construction of a bridge over the Jhelum River is about to be completed after which the work on a two-lane road from Jhelum River to Shahpur and Sargodha would start. This will reduce the distance between Sargodha and Mianwali as well as the frequency of accidents.

ARRESTED: Two men were arrested and illegal weapons were recovered from them after making false reports of robbery.

According to sources, a citizen, Imran, tried to trap his opponents by calling 15 in the Cantt area of Sargodha and reporting a robbery incident.

The police rushed to the spot and information turned out to be false. Imran was arrested by the Cantt Police Station.

In the town of Sillanwali, police arrested two armed men and recovered illegal weapons, a 30-bore pistol from one Faisal and a pump-action gun from Asrar. Separate cases have been registered against them.

Published in Dawn, December 22nd, 2025

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