E-Paper | July 08, 2026

Karachi Metropolitan Corporation told to stop breeding of exotic species at zoo

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published
Children look at a tiger in a cage at the Karachi Zoological Garden. — AFP/File
Children look at a tiger in a cage at the Karachi Zoological Garden. — AFP/File
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KARACHI: The Sindh government has directed the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) to immediately take steps to stop the breeding of exotic species at the Karachi zoo, with particular emphasis on big cats.

The directive was issued by Sindh Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah while chairing a meeting of officials representing the KMC, zoo and relevant departments.

The meeting reviewed the existing conditions, management practices and future planning related to exotic animals housed at the zoo.

Mr Shah emphasised that the government was committed to ensuring animal welfare, ethical management and compliance with international best practices concerning captive wildlife.

He stated that uncontrolled breeding of exotic species, especially big cats, posed serious challenges in terms of animal welfare, space constraints, safety and long-term management, and needed to be addressed without delay.

During the meeting, the KMC and zoo authorities were directed to initiate immediate measures to halt the breeding of exotic animals and develop a clear, time-bound plan in consultation with qualified wildlife experts.

The chief secretary underscored the need for expert guidance to ensure that all actions taken were scientifically sound, humane and aligned with conservation principles.

He further instructed that a comprehensive assessment of existing exotic animals at the zoo be carried out, including their health, habitat conditions and future care requirements.

“The focus should remain on responsible wildlife management, discouraging unnecessary captivity and breeding of exotic animals, and promoting practices that prioritise animal well-being and public safety,” he noted during the meeting.

It might be recalled that three lion cubs were born at the zoo last month.

Published in Dawn, December 22nd, 2025

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Chaman
Dec 22, 2025 12:04pm
In short, we do not have money to maintain Zoos, that's it
Recommend 0
Guest1234
Dec 22, 2025 07:07pm
In a city where human children are falling to death in open manholes, this seems like a logical decision. Hopefully now they can take some of their precious time and funds for human welfare..
Recommend 0
the questioning citizen
Dec 22, 2025 07:13pm
Since they really cannot take care of animals, it is better that they do not have any. and i agree with the comment of Chaman, it is better to close it down. we can at least have some reham on the aminals if not for the people of karachi.
Recommend 0
Haseeb
Dec 23, 2025 12:00am
If they are exotic, why not export them? is their breeding actually not good itself?
Recommend 0

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