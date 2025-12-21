E-Paper | July 08, 2026

Nine killed, 10 injured in South Africa shooting, police hunt for suspects

Reuters Published
Police officials stand behind crime scene tape. — AFP/File
Police officials stand behind crime scene tape. — AFP/File
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Nine people were killed and 10 wounded in an early morning shooting in a township south-west of Johannesburg and authorities have launched a manhunt for the suspects, the South African Police Service said on Sunday.

The incident occurred just before 1am local time (4am PKT) at a licensed tavern in Johannesburg’s Bekkersdal township, the police said in a statement.

About 12 unknown suspects in a white minibus and a silver sedan opened fire at the tavern patrons and continued shooting randomly as they fled the scene, the police said, adding the motive for the shooting would be determined by investigation.

The injured have been taken to medical facilities for treatment, police added.

Bekkersdal is part of the Rand West City local municipality, whose website describes the township as being an area characterised by high levels of unemployment and poverty due to a decline in gold mining.

South Africa, Africa’s biggest economy, has one of the world’s highest murder rates, averaging about 60 a day.

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