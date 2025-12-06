E-Paper | December 06, 2025

South Africa hostel shooting leaves 11 dead: police

AFP Published December 6, 2025 Updated December 6, 2025 08:33pm
Gunmen stormed a hostel in South Africa’s capital Pretoria on Saturday, killing 11 people including a three?year?old child at a site police said was illegally selling alcohol.

The attack is the latest in a string of mass shootings that have shocked the crime-weary country of 63 million people, which suffers one of the highest murder rates in the world.

“I can confirm that a total of 25 people were shot,” police spokeswoman Athlenda Mathe said, adding that 14 had been taken to hospital.

Ten had died at the scene in Saulsville township, 18 kilometres (11 miles) west of Pretoria, while another died in hospital, she said.

Three gunmen entered what Mathe described as an “illegal shebeen” within the hostel at around 4:30 am (0230 GMT) and indiscriminately fired at a group of men who were drinking.

One 12-year-old boy and a 16-year-old female were also killed in the attack.

“Quite an unfortunate incident. Police were only alerted to this incident at around 6 o’clock,” said Mathe.

Police said the motive was unknown and no arrests had been made, with a manhunt under way.

“We are having a serious challenge when it comes to these illegal and unlicensed liquor premises,” Mathe said, adding that they are where most mass shootings occur.

“Innocent people also get caught up in the crossfire,” she told public broadcaster SABC.

Entrenched crime

South Africa, the continent’s most industrialised nation, is grappling with entrenched crime and corruption driven by organised networks.
Shootings are common and are often fuelled by gang violence and alcohol.

Many people own licensed firearms for personal protection but there are many more illegal guns in circulation.

Some 63 people were killed each day between April and September, according to police data, one of the world’s highest murder rates.

Most deaths stemmed from arguments, with robberies and gang violence also driving the toll, police said last month.

In October, two teenagers were killed and five others wounded in a gang?related shooting in Johannesburg, the country’s financial capital In another incident in May, gunmen killed eight customers at a tavern in the southeastern city of Durban.

Last year, 18 relatives were shot dead at a rural homestead in the country’s Eastern Cape Province.

