Bangladesh upheaval

BANGLADESH has been rocked by spasms of violence after a student leader, who was shot in Dhaka recently, succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment in Singapore.

Sharif Osman Hadi was a key figure in last year’s uprising — which sent Sheikh Hasina Wajed’s regime packing — a spokesman for the Inqilab Morcho political platform, and a candidate for next year’s elections scheduled for February.

After news of his death spread on Thursday, protests in various parts of Bangladesh spiralled out of control, as rampaging mobs resorted to rioting and arson. Among the institutions attacked were two of the country’s leading newspapers, Prothom Alo and The Daily Star. Staffers of the latter publication survived a terrifying ordeal when a mob torched their building, and they had to be rescued by security personnel.

As per local media, Hadi’s funeral on Saturday drew hundreds of thousands of mourners, including Bangladesh’s interim leader Muhammad Yunus. Inqilab Morchohas termed the murdered leader a “martyr … against Indian hegemony”, while the suspected killer has reportedly escaped to India.

With elections only a few months away, it is essential that the interim authorities in Bangladesh prevent the country from sliding into anarchy. There can be no room for political violence and mob rule.

Hadi’s killers must be traced and punished, while all political groups must adhere to democratic norms even as they stage protests. In particular, media outlets and civil society groups must be protected from vigilantes, and those involved in stoking violence need to be punished.

Sheikh Hasina’s rule was among the darker chapters of Bangladesh’s turbulent history. Her transformation from an elected leader to a ruthless autocrat was stark, and last year’s uprising was a reaction to her brutal rule.

Bangladesh needs to chart a new course, and for this a peaceful transition to full democratic rule is vital, or else the sacrifices of the people may go to waste.

Published in Dawn, December 21st, 2025