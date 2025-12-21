E-Paper | July 08, 2026

Bangladesh upheaval

Editorial Published
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

BANGLADESH has been rocked by spasms of violence after a student leader, who was shot in Dhaka recently, succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment in Singapore.

Sharif Osman Hadi was a key figure in last year’s uprising — which sent Sheikh Hasina Wajed’s regime packing — a spokesman for the Inqilab Morcho political platform, and a candidate for next year’s elections scheduled for February.

After news of his death spread on Thursday, protests in various parts of Bangladesh spiralled out of control, as rampaging mobs resorted to rioting and arson. Among the institutions attacked were two of the country’s leading newspapers, Prothom Alo and The Daily Star. Staffers of the latter publication survived a terrifying ordeal when a mob torched their building, and they had to be rescued by security personnel.

As per local media, Hadi’s funeral on Saturday drew hundreds of thousands of mourners, including Bangladesh’s interim leader Muhammad Yunus. Inqilab Morchohas termed the murdered leader a “martyr … against Indian hegemony”, while the suspected killer has reportedly escaped to India.

With elections only a few months away, it is essential that the interim authorities in Bangladesh prevent the country from sliding into anarchy. There can be no room for political violence and mob rule.

Hadi’s killers must be traced and punished, while all political groups must adhere to democratic norms even as they stage protests. In particular, media outlets and civil society groups must be protected from vigilantes, and those involved in stoking violence need to be punished.

Sheikh Hasina’s rule was among the darker chapters of Bangladesh’s turbulent history. Her transformation from an elected leader to a ruthless autocrat was stark, and last year’s uprising was a reaction to her brutal rule.

Bangladesh needs to chart a new course, and for this a peaceful transition to full democratic rule is vital, or else the sacrifices of the people may go to waste.

Published in Dawn, December 21st, 2025

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Newspaper

Read more

Taj Ahmad
Dec 21, 2025 10:48pm
All citizens of Bangladesh stay calm and united as one nation regardless of political party affiliation as general elections 2026 around the corner. Let’s make Bangladesh a great country again.
Recommend 0

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

America at 250
07 Jul, 2026

America at 250

THOUGH America’s 250th independence anniversary observed on Saturday is a significant milestone, the celebrations...
Ravi encroachments
07 Jul, 2026

Ravi encroachments

SUPARCO’S satellite imagery reveals the rapid expansion of Lahore into the floodplains of the Ravi river, with the...
Misdirected justice
07 Jul, 2026

Misdirected justice

ACHILD will be tried in a court of law over January’s deadly Gul Plaza fire that claimed 72 lives, but not, it...
Islamic banking
Updated 06 Jul, 2026

Islamic banking

THE roadmap for eliminating riba from Pakistan’s financial system from 2028 offers some clarity on how the...
Prison reforms
06 Jul, 2026

Prison reforms

IF nothing else, it was good to see the four provincial chief executives sharing a common platform. The chief...
Preserving Taxila
06 Jul, 2026

Preserving Taxila

TAXILA is far more than a collection of ancient ruins. It is one of South Asia’s greatest archaeological ...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe