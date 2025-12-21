E-Paper | July 08, 2026

Japan sets $19bn trade goal for Central Asia

AFP Published
Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi delivers welcoming remarks at the leaders-level “Central Asia plus Japan” Dialogue (CA+JAD) summit, attended by the presidents of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan, in Tokyo, Japan, on December 20, 2025. — Reuters
Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi delivers welcoming remarks at the leaders-level “Central Asia plus Japan” Dialogue (CA+JAD) summit, attended by the presidents of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan, in Tokyo, Japan, on December 20, 2025. — Reuters
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

TOKYO: Japan unveiled a five-year goal on Saturday for business projects totalling $19 billion in Central Asia as Tokyo vies for influence in the resource-rich region.

The announcement came after Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi hosted an inaugural summit with the leaders of five Central Asia nations — Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan — in Tokyo.

Japan “set a new target of business projects at a total amount of 3 trillion yen in 5 years in Central Asia”, a joint statement said after Takaichi wrapped up her meeting with the five leaders.

Like the United States and the European Union, Japan is drawn by the region’s enormous, but still mostly unexploited, natural resources in a push to diversify rare earths supplies and reduce dependence on China.

“It is important for Central Asia, blessed with abundant resources and energy sources, to expand its access to international markets,” the statement said.

The leaders agreed to promote cooperation that can help the “strengthening of critical minerals supply chains”, while also pledging to achieve economic growth and decarbonisation.

Published in Dawn, December 21st, 2025

Follow Dawn Business on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
World

Read more

M. Saeed
Dec 21, 2025 08:48pm
It is a unique opportunity to search the hidden treasures of resources buried deep down the earth surface and make the life ever easier for the humanity. This calls for developing objects specific technologies in remote sensing through the air.
Recommend 0

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

America at 250
07 Jul, 2026

America at 250

THOUGH America’s 250th independence anniversary observed on Saturday is a significant milestone, the celebrations...
Ravi encroachments
07 Jul, 2026

Ravi encroachments

SUPARCO’S satellite imagery reveals the rapid expansion of Lahore into the floodplains of the Ravi river, with the...
Misdirected justice
07 Jul, 2026

Misdirected justice

ACHILD will be tried in a court of law over January’s deadly Gul Plaza fire that claimed 72 lives, but not, it...
Islamic banking
Updated 06 Jul, 2026

Islamic banking

THE roadmap for eliminating riba from Pakistan’s financial system from 2028 offers some clarity on how the...
Prison reforms
06 Jul, 2026

Prison reforms

IF nothing else, it was good to see the four provincial chief executives sharing a common platform. The chief...
Preserving Taxila
06 Jul, 2026

Preserving Taxila

TAXILA is far more than a collection of ancient ruins. It is one of South Asia’s greatest archaeological ...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe