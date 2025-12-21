Three dead, nine injured in smog-related accidents

NAROWAL: Three persons, including a woman, died while nine were injured in various accidents caused by smog in Sialkot, Narowal and Sheikhupura districts.

Muhammad Waseem, a spokesperson for Rescue 1122, said an emergency call was received from Sambrial Mor. According to the caller, a car had fallen into the Upper Chenab Canal. The car had 45-year-old Muhammad Irfan, 25-year-old Uzma Bibi and 20-year-old Nadia Bibi.

The locals saved Irfan and Uzma while Nadia drowned as she could not open the car door on time. The rescuers pulled the car out of the canal after three hours amid heavy smog and cold.

They shifted the body of the deceased to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Sambrial.

In the second incident, a car fell into the canal from a small under-construction bridge on the Zafarwal Kangra Road connecting Narowal and Sialkot as the driver could not see the bridge clearly in smog.

The car riders, Muhammad Azeem, Muhammad Farooq, Usman Ali and Farid Ahmed, were injured in the accident.

In the third incident, a man drowned in Ravi River in Narowal district. District Emergency Officer Engineer Aurangzeb said that a phone call was received from Shakargarh Road, Kartarpur. According to the caller, a person drowned in the Ravi River.

He said a search operation was launched to find the person who drowned in the Ravi River and rescuers found the body after 24 hours, one kilometer away from the accident site. The deceased was identified as 22-year-old Farhan Ali, a resident of Pasrur, Sialkot. His body was shifted to District Headquarters Hospital, Narowal.

In the fourth incident, a speeding bus crushed a youth to death at Sadhuki Stop on the GT Road, Sheikhupura. The deceased was identified as 17-year-old Zain Ali, a resident of village Tamboli, Sheikhupura.

In the fifth incident, three motorcycle riders were injured in an accident near Dera Bolianwali in Sargodha.

Rana Tajammul Hussain, the spokesperson for Rescue 1122 Sheikhupura, said the control room had received a phone call.

According to the caller, a coach had hit the motorcycle in the heavy smog. In the accident, 29-year-old Muhammad Usman, 26-year-old Farman Ali and 25-year-old Muhammad Anas were injured.

The injured were shifted to the DHQ Hospital Sheikhupura.

ROOF COLLAPSE: Roof of an under-construction house at village Borewala, Safdarabad.

As a result, 47-year-old laborer Muhammad Asif was buried under it. The injured died on the spot.

Published in Dawn, December 21st, 2025