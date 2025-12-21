Plan unveiled to transform Islamabad’s Kohsar Complex into smoke-free govt facility

ISLAMABAD: A plan has been unveiled to transform the Kohsar Complex into a clean, green and smoke-free government facility, with a focus on improved cleanliness, better parking management, smooth operation of lifts and a healthier working environment for employees and visitors.

The plan was discussed at a meeting chaired by Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, held as a follow-up to an earlier session in the first week of July that addressed urgent repair and maintenance needs of the complex.

The Kohsar Complex houses several federal ministries and government departments and is located in the Red Zone near the Pakistan Secretariat on Constitution Avenue.

Senior officials, including secretaries, joint secretaries and representatives of all ministries housed in the Kohsar Complex, attended the meeting, highlighting growing concern over shared operational challenges faced by staff and visitors.

Participants discussed persistent issues such as traffic congestion and parking mismanagement, frequent malfunctioning of lifts and the lack of basic facilities, including a cafeteria or coffee shop. Proposals to extend the existing parking area were also considered.

However, it was agreed that improved management of available space should take precedence over any expansion.

Addressing the meeting, Minister Junaid Chaudhry stressed the need for coordinated efforts to make the Kohsar Complex a clean, orderly and environmentally responsible government building. He described the complex as a public-facing symbol of governance that should reflect professionalism, discipline and efficiency.

The federal minister also underscored the importance of making the building climate-resilient and greener, in line with the government’s broader sustainability goals. Secretary of the Ministry of Maritime Affairs Syed Zafar Ali Shah said most of the issues were common in nature and could be resolved through collective action rather than isolated efforts by individual ministries.

He emphasised the need for regular coordination and shared responsibility to ensure consistent maintenance and operational standards. Secretary of the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani proposed a structured division of responsibilities among the ministries operating from the complex.

He suggested assigning specific tasks to each ministry and offered that his ministry could take responsibility for the overall cleaning of the building. Under the proposal, he said, the associated budget should be shared among all ministries, while cleanliness and maintenance work could be outsourced following a needs assessment.

Parking issues drew particular attention during the meeting, with the minister noting that disorganised vehicle movement was a major inconvenience for employees and visitors and stressing the need to address management shortcomings.

He called for the introduction of a proper traffic management system within the complex to improve order, reduce congestion and enhance safety.

The meeting concluded with an understanding that the deliberations would be followed by concrete steps and timelines to address the identified issues, with the aim of improving daily operations at the Kohsar Complex and creating a more functional and welcoming environment for government employees and the public.

Published in Dawn, December 21st, 2025