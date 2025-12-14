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Hyderabad SSP removes two staffers

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published December 14, 2025
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HYDERABAD: A woman clerk and head clerk, posted at the office of the Hyderabad SSP, were removed after over an unpleasant incident.

ASI Aisha Shaikh had lodged a complaint with the SSP office in this regard. Her video statement had earlier gone viral in which she could be seen accusing the clerk, Maria Sario, along head clerk Naveed Shabbir Samejo of beating her.

Hyderabad SSP Adeel Hussain Chandio on Thursday suspended Maria and Naveed after an inquiry held into the incident.

ASI Aisha, posted at the women police station, had complained that she was called by Maria to her office and when she went there on Nov 27, 2025, she (Maria) snatched her mobile phone and slapped her multiple times. She said she was insulted before the office staff. She requested SSP to hold an inquiry into the episode.

The complaints made earlier to the SSP office stated that Maria, a junior clerk, was given 13 different charges of various desks, including women & children cell, minority facilitation desk and in-charge human rights cell (HRC), at the office by successive SSPs.

It was alleged that using her positions, she had started pretending as ‘senior officer’ because Naveed was also there as head clerk.

SSP Chandio confirmed to Dawn that an inquiry instituted by him led to the suspension of Maria Sario and Naveed Samejo. He said that a show-cause notice was also issued to ASI Aisha Shaikh.

The services of Naveed Samejo have been surrendered to the range office with recommendation that he should never be posted at a place where he could interact with women staff. He said Mario Sario has also been removed from her post.

Published in Dawn, December 14th, 2025

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