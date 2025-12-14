Accused in IIUI student’s murder case indicted

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Saturday indicted the accused in the murder case of Iman Afroz, a 22-year-old student of the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) and summoned prosecution witnesses for the next hearing.

The proceedings were held before Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka. During the hearing, the court formally framed charges against the accused who pleaded not guilty to the allegations.

After the indictment, the court summoned the prosecution witnesses and adjourned further proceedings until December 20. The case has been registered at Ramna Police Station.

Iman Afroz, a student of IIUI, was found murdered in a private hostel in Islamabad in April 2025. The killing of the young student sparked widespread outrage.

Meanwhile, the same court also continued proceedings in the alleged murder case of content creator Sana Yousaf. During the hearing, Additional District and Sessions Judge Majoka recorded the statements of two more prosecution witnesses.

Public Prosecutor Raja Naveed Hussain represented the state in the case. However, defence counsel could not cross-examine the witnesses on the day. With the latest depositions, statements of a total of 16 prosecution witnesses have now been recorded in the case.

In a related development, the court also indicted the accused, Umar Hayat, in an illegal arms possession case linked to the matter. Following the indictment, the court summoned prosecution witnesses to record their testimonies. The court adjourned further hearings in both the murder and illegal arms cases until December 20.

Published in Dawn, December 14th, 2025