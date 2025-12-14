Chromebooks to be distributed among students

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Prime Minister’s Youth Programme Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan has highlighted the government’s commitment to providing equal opportunities for the development of youth across the country.

Addressing a ceremony in Islamabad, Mr Khan said empowering young people was the top priority of the government.

He emphasised that overseas Pakistanis were keen to invest in Pakistan, which would not only boost economic activity but also create new opportunities for employment and skills development for the youth, says a press release.

During his speech, the chairman announced that the TIF Foundation Lahore is providing 0.7 million Chromebooks for students across the country.

“This initiative will greatly enhance the online learning ecosystem and enable students to benefit from modern digital tools,” Rana Mashood said. He further stated the distribution of Chromebooks will take place in phases, ensuring transparency throughout the process nationwide.

Published in Dawn, December 14th, 2025