E-Paper | March 21, 2026

Chromebooks to be distributed among students

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 14, 2025
comments
Whatsapp Channel

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Prime Minister’s Youth Programme Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan has highlighted the government’s commitment to providing equal opportunities for the development of youth across the country.

Addressing a ceremony in Islamabad, Mr Khan said empowering young people was the top priority of the government.

He emphasised that overseas Pakistanis were keen to invest in Pakistan, which would not only boost economic activity but also create new opportunities for employment and skills development for the youth, says a press release.

During his speech, the chairman announced that the TIF Foundation Lahore is providing 0.7 million Chromebooks for students across the country.

“This initiative will greatly enhance the online learning ecosystem and enable students to benefit from modern digital tools,” Rana Mashood said. He further stated the distribution of Chromebooks will take place in phases, ensuring transparency throughout the process nationwide.

Published in Dawn, December 14th, 2025

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Sombre Eid
20 Mar, 2026

Sombre Eid

INSTEAD of exchanging greetings on Eidul Fitr this year, thousands of families across Iran, Lebanon and Gaza will be...
Pakistan’s right
Updated 20 Mar, 2026

Pakistan’s right

THE US director of national intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, recently made uncalled-for comments regarding Pakistan’s...
Weathering the storm
20 Mar, 2026

Weathering the storm

KARACHI’S severe overnight storm once again exposed how fragile the city’s infrastructure is. Though the ...
Larijani’s killing
Updated 19 Mar, 2026

Larijani’s killing

The late Larijani was one of the most powerful men in Iran — a thinker and a soldier.
War’s hunger toll
19 Mar, 2026

War’s hunger toll

THE conflict between the US, Israel and Iran continues to widen with far-reaching repercussions.The UN’s World ...
Let them in
Updated 19 Mar, 2026

Let them in

THE government need not be so difficult. Former prime minister Imran Khan’s sons, Kasim and Sulaiman, have not ...
Dawn News English
Subscribe