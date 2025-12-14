Three commuters killed in Kohat road accident

KOHAT: Three passengers died and six others sustained critical injuries when a coach skidded off the road and overturned on the Rawalpindi Highway in Gumbat tehsil here on Saturday.

Rescue 1122 spokesperson Jawad Afridi said that the vehicle was bound for Rawalpindi. He said the accident claimed lives of three passengers. Two of the deceased were identified as Inaam Mehmood, 17, and Abdur Rehman.

The injured, who were shifted to the KDA Hospital, included Nauman, 21, Kashif, 22, Aminulah, 25, Abdullah, 21, Mohammad Moeen, 22, all residents of Kohat, while Atiqueur Rehman, 27, hailed from Chakwal district of Punjab.

Published in Dawn, December 14th, 2025