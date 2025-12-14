Pashto ghazal maestro Ikramullah Gran remembered

CHARSADDA: Literati, intellectuals and scholars gathered here on Saturday at the city library auditorium to mark the 11th death anniversary of noted poet Ikramullah Gran Bacha, paying glowing tributes to the bard for his immense contribution to Pashto ghazal tradition.

Poets and writers from different parts of the province showed up at the event. Arranged under the auspices of Charsadda Adabi Tehreek (COT), the event drew a large number of poets, writers and fans of the late ghazal maestro who billed him a paragon virtue with a poetic gift that had set new trends in Pashto literature impacting generation of poets.

Shedding light on the life and different aspects of Gran Bacha, participants of the event said that he enriched Pashto poetry with his unique way of expression highlighting social issues, human emotions, love, pain, struggle, class conflicts, peace, brotherhood and bitter realities of contemporary era.

They said that Gran Bacha being endowed with intellectual depth and technical mastery had adored Pashto ghazal with innovative metaphors reflective of his lofty imagination.

They said that he had not only embellished Pashto ghazal with simple way of expression but also widened its scope to encompass its aesthetic aspects.

Prof Abaseen Yousafzai said on the occasion that Pashto ghazal found a classic expression with Gran Bacha as he was grown up among the galaxy of masters and pioneers of modern Pashto literary genres.

He added that Gran Bacha was a beacon of light, metaphor of a charismatic personality and a towering literary acumen.

Veteran progressive poet Rahmat Shah Sayel on the occasion said that Gran Bacha being a humble soul enriched Pashto poetry and left indelible mark on literary tradition of Pashto, adding quality and substance to the form and message of ghazal.

“If I am father of Pashto ghazal, Ikramullah Gran Bacha is the youth of the genre,” he said while quoting Baba-i-Pashto ghazal Ameer Hamza Khan Shinwari. The brief comment by a contemporary luminary showed acknowledgement of genuineness and creative strength of Gran Bacha, he added.

He said that his books would continue to inspire poets and writers owing to his intellect and romantic blend.

Later, a poetry recitation session was also held in which guest poets from across KP participated and paid their poetic homage to Gran Bacha.

Prof Ali Khel Daryab, Prof Noorul Amin Yousafzai, Prof Hanif Khalil, Prof Zafar Mahmood, Javed Ehas, Habibullah, Fazle Subhan Abid and several prominent writers also spoke at the event.

Published in Dawn, December 14th, 2025