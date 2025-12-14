100 teachers appointed to govt schools in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa education department has issued appointment letters to 100 teachers for government schools here, saying the process for inducting the remaining successful candidates is under way.

“The computer-based tests for the appointment of 320 teachers to government primary, middle and high schools in Mansehra have been completed and appointment orders are now being issued following scrutiny by the committee,” deputy district education officer Maroof Khan told reporters on Saturday.

He said the computer-based tests, conducted by the Educational Testing and Evaluation Agency, were completed earlier this week after the passing percentage was relaxed from 60 to 30.

Following the test completion, the department finalised the merit list and began issuing appointment letters.

Official says process to induct more under way

“We have finalised merit after evaluating the marks obtained by candidates in the CBT as well as their academic careers. Candidates securing top positions in different teaching cadres are being selected, and appointment letters are being issued accordingly,” Mr Khan said.

He added that the district education officer had already issued appointment letters to 58 certified teachers, who had been posted to schools across the district where positions remained vacant for a long time.

“Newly-appointed teachers will be posted to government primary, middle and high schools across the district,” he said.

Mr Khan said that in the first phase, when the passing percentage was fixed at 60 per cent, only 42 applicants had qualified, and their appointment orders were issued earlier.

He said teachers were being appointed in various cadres, including Qari, certified teachers, drawing masters and others.

“The education department aims to ensure quality education for students and construction of lavatories, classrooms through parents-teachers councils are also completed,” he said.

FUNDS DEMANDED: The Oghi tehsil council on Saturday demanded an early release of development funds approved by the last provincial government.

“The current PTI government has withheld funds approved by its predecessor for development schemes in our tehsil. If these funds are not released, we will take the matter to the court for relief,” tehsil chairman Nawabzada Hassam Salaudden Saeed told a council session chaired by convener Syed Arif Shah.

The councillors, who also serve as the chairmen of their respective village and neighbourhood councils, flayed the withholding of development funds by the government.

Mr Saeed said that his brother and former MPA, Nawabzada Fareed, had secured approval for funds for various development schemes in Oghi and its surrounding areas, but the sitting lawmaker not only blocked the release of funds but also scrapped projects.

“If the current MPA is unable to launch development schemes for public welfare, he should at least not stop funds or cancel projects that directly affect the people of our tehsil,” he added.

Councillors Ijaz Ahmad, Tahir Swati, Malik Noorul Islam, Maulana Asad, Mohammad Irfan, Malik Mianbaz and Malik Sabir criticised the KP government for withholding funds.

“We are being denied funds and rights guaranteed in the Local Government Act, 2023, to the suffering of the residents of our villages and neighbourhood councils,” Mr Noorul Islam said.

He added that four years had passed since the establishment of the local government system but they were still without development funds.

Published in Dawn, December 14th, 2025