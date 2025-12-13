E-Paper | March 20, 2026

CDWP clears eight projects worth Rs266bn

Khaleeq Kiani Published December 13, 2025
Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives and Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission, Ahsan Iqbal, convening the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) in Islamabad on December 12, 2025. — PID
Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives and Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission, Ahsan Iqbal, convening the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) in Islamabad on December 12, 2025. — PID
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ISLAMABAD: The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) on Friday cleared a total of eight development projects worth Rs266.55 billion despite serious reservations over 193 per cent cost escalation in Karachi’s Yellow Bus Transit and non-compliance with prior government guideline in Rawalpindi’s cardiac centre.

The meeting of the CDWP, presided over by Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, itself approved four projects involving a total cost of Rs10.55bn and recommended four larger projects to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) for approval.

The meeting recommended to Ecnec for approval “Karachi Urban Mobility Project (Yellow BRT Corridor)” with an estimated cost of Rs178.593bn despite about 193pc increase in its cost in five years from Rs61bn in 2019. The meeting was told that the project cost increased by 46pc in dollar terms and 193pc in rupee terms as approved by Ecnec.

The “Expansion of Armed Forces Institute of Cardiology and National Institute of Heart Diseases (AFIC-NIHD), Rawalpindi” was referred to Ecnec for formal approval at an estimated cost of Rs12.95bn.

Ecnec to decide Karachi’s Yellow Bus Transit despite 193pc cost surge

The meeting also referred the revised “Prime Minister’s Pakistan Fund for Education” worth Rs14bn to Ecnec for approval.

The CDWP also considered revised ADB-funded “Upgradation/Extension of NTDC’s Telecommunications & SCADA System” worth Rs50.4bn and recommended to Ecnec for approval.

The CDWP approved the “Construction of Graduate Block in Natioal College of Arts Lahore” worth Rs1.607bn to enable country’s premier art education institution to expand its programs.

The meeting also approved Rs4.3bn “Punjab Family Planning Programme” and underscored the critical need for provinces to exercise devolved responsibilities fully. Mr Iqbal expressed concern over Pakistan’s lagging social indicators, citing the country’s status as one of the only two nations worldwide still affected by polio was an embarrassment and a nation with population growth rate of 2.55pc could not progress.

In the Water Resources sector, the forum approved the “Project Readiness Financing (PRF) for Punjab Water Resources Management (PWRM)” at a cost of Rs1.673bn. The meeting also approved another project namely “Hosting Community Support Programme” worth Rs2.988bn for solarising schools and healthcare facilities in Gilgit-Baltistan besides essential education infrastructure.

Published in Dawn, December 13th, 2025

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Khaleeq Kiani is an Islamabad-based reporter for Dawn, specializing in political economy, governance, business, finance, macroeconomics and energy. He can be found on X at @khaleeqkiani.

Khaleeq Kiani

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