E-Paper | March 20, 2026

Cook-it-yourself : Mug chocolate dream cake

Muhammad Umar Shaheen Published December 13, 2025
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Chocolate is amongst the richest and most decadent ingredients around. It can be found in all sorts of baked goods, and ranges from smooth, creamy milk chocolate to bittersweet dark chocolate.

But what if you don’t have the time to concoct a complex dessert? Luckily for you, this recipe requires only a microwave and a few pantry staples to be served.

With the dream cake trend, you might have wondered if there was an easier way to enjoy it, in the comfort of your home. Well, find out with this easy-to-follow recipe, which takes minutes.

This single-serve treat will meet all your chocolate cravings, combining a soft, fluffy sponge layer with a hard chocolate top to give the perfect balance of textures.

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Ingredients

For the cake:

8 chocolate biscuits

50ml warm milk

1/4 tsp baking soda

For the ganache:

50g chocolate

50ml warm milk

Method

In a greased, microwave-safe ramekin, crush biscuits. Add milk and baking soda and stir.

Microwave on low for 90-120 seconds or until a skewer inserted in the centre comes out clean. In another bowl, melt the chocolate using the microwave.

Add milk and stir continuously until your desired consistency is reached.

Pour the chocolate ganache over the cooled cake.

Drizzle melted chocolate on top and freeze for 2-3 minutes or until the chocolate is set.

Finally, crack the top and enjoy! n

Published in Dawn, Young World, December 13th, 2025

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