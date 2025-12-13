Swift’s Eras Tour Docuseries hits Disney+

Sources: www.metro.co.uk;mirror.co.uk; upi.com

Taylor Swift has returned to Disney+ with two new projects, giving fans an inside look at her record-breaking Eras Tour. The six-episode docuseries, The Eras Tour | The End of an Era, debuted December 12, with two episodes released weekly, featuring behind-the-scenes access and appearances from friends and collaborators like Ed Sheeran and Sabrina Carpenter.

On the same day, The Eras Tour - The Final Show, a full concert film filmed in Vancouver, streamed, showcasing the complete set, including songs from “The Tortured Poets Department.” Both projects are produced in collaboration with Taylor Swift Productions and Disney+.

Barbie’s “Birthday Wishes 2026” dolls announced

Sources: www.metro.co.uk;mirror.co.uk; upi.com

Barbie’s “Birthday Wishes2026” edition is confirmed to continue into 2026 and will come in two different versions. A listing recently appeared for model “JJX78,” though the listing title mentions “Ballet Wishes,” and strangely, the first image shows what appears to be the second 2026 doll (model “JJX80”).

Despite this mixup, the UPC and model number correspond to the Birthday Wishes 2026 Latina doll version.

Alice in Wonderland musical to star Sabrina Carpenter

Sources: www.metro.co.uk;mirror.co.uk; upi.com

Sabrina Carpenter will star in and produce a new musical take on Alice in Wonderland for Universal. The film will be written and directed by Lorene Scafaria, known for Hustlers. Marc Platt, the producer behind Wicked, is also on board, along with Alloy Entertainment.

Carpenter brought the idea to the studio herself, making it a personal project. The story will draw from Lewis Carroll’s classic world, though the exact direction is still under wraps.

Published in Dawn, Young World, December 13th, 2025