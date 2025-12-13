An iconic night at the Mohatta Palace

(Clockwise from left) Hania Aamir speaks alongside HSY; Abida Parveen receives the LSA statuette; Fahad Mustafa presents the award to Mawra Hocane; and, artists perform at the 24th Lux Style Awards ceremony. —Dawn

KARACHI: The sprawling gardens of the Mohatta Palace played host to the 24th Lux Style Awards (LSAs) on Thursday night with a glitzy ceremony that saw some hits and misses in the various awards’ categories, and were attended by the fashion and entertainment fraternity that came out in large numbers on both the LSA red carpet and the ceremony.

Hania Aamir turned heads in a gorgeous body-fitting sculpted gown that showed off her curves to perfection, Iqra Aziz in a very flattering mute yellow off-shoulder flowy gown showed off her baby bump while Frieha Altaf’s aubergine purple number with matching hat immediately got people talking in whispers.

The awards ceremony started with the national anthem sung by the students of Shehzad Roy’s Zindagi Trust followed by a segment titled Symphony of Melodies, which saw pirouetting Kathak dancers performing a contemporary number to the singer’s eloquent vocals.

Initially, the ceremony got off to a slow start with hosts Sheheryar Munawar and Sanam Saeed but it picked up pace with a performance by the young maestros Hasan Raheem, Nayel and Aashir Wajahat, Nehaal Naseem, and Afusic. The music category was where the ceremony again picked up tempo, proving music has the power to transcend borders and generations. Award presenter singer Asim Azhar made a keen observation about how Pakistani music is now making an identity of its own on the world stage.

In the film category, Nayab walked away with the most awards for Best Film Director and Best Film Actress. In the Television category, Zard Patton ka Bunn landed the most LSA trophies for Best Drama Writer, Best Director and Best Play.

Legendary singer Abida Parveen gets Lifetime Achievement Award at 24th Lux Style Awards

The moving LSA moments were when Sultana Siddiqui was called on stage to accept her Unilever Change Maker’s Award while reflecting upon her over five decades of valuable contribution to the field, and finally when Sufi singer par excellence Abida Parveen was awarded her Lifetime Achievement Award to a standing ovation after which she performed an iconic performance, which drew the ceremony to a close.

The awards categories and recipients are as under:

Fashion

Emerging Talent (Critic’s Choice), Muhammad Ali & Yahsoob Rehman; Best Fashion Photographer (Critic’s Choice), Ayaz Anis Khan; Best Stylist (Critic’s Choice), Hafsa Farooq; Best Make-up Artist (Critic’s Choice), Arshad Khan; Best Female Model, Erica Robin; Best Male Model, Yasser Dar; Fashion Brand of the Year (Pret), HSY.

Digital

Digital Beauty Influencer of the year, Hira Faisal; Digital Trendsetter of the year, Aizah Sheikh; Digital Content Creator of the year, Ron and Coco.

Music

Music Producer of the year (Critic’s Choice), Abbas Ali Khan (‘Mera Sara Tu’); Emerging Artist of the year, Junaid Kamran Siddiqui (‘Sada Ashna’); Artist of the year (Viewer’s Choice), Hamza Malik feat. Laiba Khurram (‘Loco’); Song of the year (Viewer’s Choice), ‘Jhol’ by Coke Studio (Maanu & Annural Khalid).

Film

(Critic’s Choice) Film Director of the year, Umair Nasir Ali (Nayab); Film Actor of the year, Samar Jaffri (Nabaligh Afraad); Film Actress of the year, Yumna Zaidi (Nayab).

Film of the year, Kattar Karachi; Unilever Chairman’s Change Maker’s Award, Sultana Siddiqui.

Television

(Critic’s Choice) TV Drama Writer of the year, Mustafa Afridi (Zard Patton ka Bunn); TV Director of the year, Saife Hasan (Zard Patton ka Bunn).

Emerging Talent of the year (Critic’s Choice), Khushaal Khan; TV Long Serial (Viewer’s Choice), Baby Baji ki Bahuwain (ARY); TV Play of the year (Critic’s Choice): Zard Patton ka Bunn.

Chairman Unilever Lifetime Achievement Award: Abida Parveen.

Published in Dawn, December 13th, 2025