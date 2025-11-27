Water tanker runs over, kills biker

KARACHI: Reckless driving claimed the life of a motorcyclist in the Korangi area on Wednesday, according to police.

The police said that at around 1:20am, a water tanker (JQ-3106) hit a bike at Singer Chowrangi near Korangi-5. As a result, two men sustained critical injuries. They were transported to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where Uzair Bukhari, 30, was pronounced dead while his pillion rider Faheem Moiz was admitted for treatment.

The driver responsible for the fatal accident managed to escape from the spot, leaving behind the tanker that was seized by the Awami Colony police.

Published in Dawn, November 27th, 2025