Lawyer booked for barging into drama shooting

LAHORE: The Sherakot Police have booked a lawyer and seven other unidentified persons for allegedly forcing their entry into a building to stop a drama shooting and demanding extortion money from senior actress Sangeeta.

In the FIR, Ms Sangeeta alleged that several senior artists, including Saima Noor, Ali, Anjum and Adil, were busy in the shooting of drama Bulleh Shah at Talat Park when the armed lawyer, Ahmad Jehangir, made his entry along with his accomplices.

She alleged that the intruders made all the actors hostage at gunpoint and ransacked the property.

The actress alleged that Ahmad Jehangir hurled threats on the actors and other crew members, and also used abusive language against the women present on the stage.

In the FIR, she alleged that Jehangir had been calling her for the last many months and demanding money.

Later, speaking at a press conference in Lahore alongside director Syed Noor, Ms Sangeeta said, “We have been serving this country for 50 years and this is how we are treated. Seven to eight lawyers came to the set and threatened everyone. They told Saima that they would get her handcuffed.”

Ms Sangeeta explained that she had to leave the set as she was ill and asked Saima to complete the remaining two scenes, when the alleged intruders arrived.

“Ahmad Jehangir keeps sending notices to all the artists, claiming that he is the producer. He asks me to meet him alone and this matter will be resolved. He claims that he has invested Rs24 million. Where is the proof? Whom did he give this money to,” she asked.

She said that she had been producing the 50-episode drama on the legendary 18th century poet Bulleh Shah for two and a half years, and cited writer Parvez Kaleem and other artists as witnesses to her role as the producer.

Director Syed Noor, who is married to actress Saima, also spoke during the press conference.

Published in Dawn, December 13th, 2025