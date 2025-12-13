KP cabinet approves e-transfer policy for teachers of govt schools

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet on Friday approved the E-Transfer Policy, 2025, for teachers of government schools to “bring transparency, ensure teachers’ availability and reshuffle teachers at the right time.”

Chief Minister Sohail Afridi told the cabinet that the e-transfer policy would ensure transparency and merit in line with the vision of PTI founder Imran Khan, enabling teachers to focus on their primary responsibility of imparting education, according to an official statement.

He added that despite a ban on postings and transfers in the province, more than 400 recommendations had been received but none of them was entertained.

Officials of the elementary and secondary education department said the e-transfer policy incorporated key indicators such as length of service at the current school, student-teacher ratio and annual performance results.

CM says initiative will ensure transparency, merit; asks finance dept to send weekly letters to Centre about outstanding payments

They said disability, widowhood, separation and spouse posting factors had also been assigned weight in the policy to ensure fairness and facilitation for deserving cases.

Officials said the e-transfer policy would be applicable for teaching cadre employees (BPS 12-18). Teachers with the minimum tenure of two years on their current school post will be eligible for e-transfer.

The policy covers transfers related to intra-district transfers for the district cadre posts and inter-district transfers for provincial cadre posts.

According to it, transfers on complaint (Administrative Ground), mutual basis, inter-district and transfer for operationalisation of newly-established schools, newly-created posts will be exempted from the present policy. Transfers under the E-Transfer Policy, 2025, will be made twice in an academic year i.e. in the winter vacation (December-January) and summer vacation (July).

“The vacant positions shall be uploaded by the district education officers (male/female) for all teaching cadres (BPS-12 to BPS-18) and a certificate in this regard shall also be uploaded by the DEOs that no vacant post has been left from uploading.

“The Education Monitoring Authority will provide requisite data related to the scoring parameters as per format provided by the Director EMIS. The Competent Authority concerned shall visit the Dashboard of e-Transfer portal/App, check and verify all the particulars of the applicants.”

Officials said the policy wouldn’t be applicable to contractual or ad hoc teachers and during probation period.

The chief minister informed the cabinet that a subcommittee had been constituted during the NFC meeting to safeguard the province’s financial rights, which will be headed by the provincial adviser on finance.

The committee’s recommendations will be presented to the forum.

Mr Afridi said that all political and legal avenues would be pursued for securing the province’s due rights.

He directed the finance department to send weekly letters to the federal government regarding outstanding NHP and NFC payments to maintain a complete record.

Highlighting long-standing financial issues, he noted that the merged districts were promised Rs100 billion annually for development.

However, only Rs168 billion had been provided in seven years, leaving Rs532 billion outstanding.

Addressing newly-posted secretaries, the chief minister said their appointments were made strictly on merit, so he hoped that they would uphold transparency and meritocracy.

He made it clear that strict legal action would be taken immediately if any department was found involved in corruption.

Mr Afridi instructed all departments to submit proposals for development projects for the 2026-27 ADP by mid-February and that public welfare projects must be prioritised to ensure maximum facilitation for citizens.

Special assistant to the chief minister Shafi Jan said that the cabinet undertook a comprehensive review of the education sector.

He said in addition to the e-transfer policy, approved funds amounting more than Rs2 billion for the completion of Good Governance Roadmap interventions for E&S Education. They include the infrastructure improvement in primary schools and the phased implementation of the Education Internship Programme and Innovative Interventions in E&SE Sector.

The cabinet also approved Rs2.1 million as a grant-in-aid for an Umrah Package for six family members of the late Jawad Khan of Mardan district, the first young deceased organ donor in the province.

In order to reduce poverty, the cabinet approved the release of funds for the Ehsaas Rozgar Programme, which offers interest-free microloans with a 60-month repayment period to help more than 8,000 vulnerable individuals start or expand businesses.

In the health sector, the cabinet approved bridge-financing of Rs2.13 billion for the project “Khyber Institute of Child Health and Children Hospital Peshawar,” ensuring completion of remaining work and procurement of essential equipment. It further approved Rs454.156 million for the operationalisation of the Health Sciences Institute at Jamrud, including building repairs, furniture, equipment, and other requirements. To ensure uninterrupted immunisation services, a block allocation of Rs253.16 million was approved for vaccinators.

Also, the cabinet approved a budget of Rs60 million for the Policy Board of the Medical Teaching Institutions and an additional grant of Rs1.57 billion for Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar to meet its medical equipment requirements.

The cabinet also approved the revised cost of the “Establishment of 260 Family Welfare Centres in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa” scheme at Rs1.98 billion.

A one-time grant-in-aid of Rs200 million was sanctioned for the Small Industries Development Board, with directions to prepare a comprehensive business plan to ensure self-sustainability.

The cabinet also approved a grant of Rs5 million to the Quaid-i-Azam Mazar Fund to support the maintenance and repair of the mausoleum of the Father of the Nation. The fund is administered by the Ministry of National Heritage and Culture with contributions from federal and provincial governments as well as public donations.

SACM Shafi Jan said that the cabinet approved special compensation of Rs2.5 million for every person injured in the recent incident in Shalobar Qamberkhel area of Tirah. Funds were also okayed for the purchase of two bulletproof vehicles for the judges of the Peshawar High Court.

Published in Dawn, December 13th, 2025