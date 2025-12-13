Stop pretending to be cool!

This is in reference to the article “Stop pretending to be cool!” by Marvi Soomro (YW, November 8th). I think the writer touched on something most of us see around us, but don’t talk about. People act as if life is perfect just to look cool online, which is not real strength.

At the same time, I feel the article focused a bit too much on social media being the main reason people hide their feelings. Sometimes it’s not about trends at all. Some people simply find it hard to open up, or they don’t trust others with their emotions.

Still, the message about being honest with yourself and others should be understood and followed.

Imtiaz Ali,

Lahore

II

After reading the article “Stop pretending to be cool!”, I felt the writer made some strong points about how we hide our real feelings just to keep up an image. The example about posting perfect photos while carrying emotional weight inside was quite relatable.

I agree with the idea that pretending to be cool all the time can tire you out. People who are honest and don’t follow the trends usually live a normal, refreshing life. It would be nice if more people felt safe enough to show their real side.

Sadia Urooj,

Rawalpindi

Read before you eat

This is with reference to the cover article “Read before you eat” by Sania Asif (YW, November 8). The topic of the article was very crucial and I think most of us don’t bother to see the dates on a product’s package. However, it is important to check food dates before buying anything.

The examples given in the article made the message more relatable, and I liked how the writer explained the difference between “Best Before,” “Use By” and “Expiry.”

Many shopkeepers leave expired items on the shelves, and many of us don’t think twice before drinking or eating what we buy. The article does make you stop and think about how careless we can be.

Faraz Abdul Majid,

Hyderabad

II

The cover article, “Read before you eat,” by Sania Asif was extremely helpful, because many of us never look at the labels on food packets.

The writer explained the meaning of different dates in a clear way and it reminded me how often we buy things in a hurry, without even checking them. After reading the article, I have now become more careful and always read the dates mentioned on the package.

Quratul-ain Siddiqui,

Karachi

Published in Dawn, Young World, December 13th, 2025