KP CM fails to meet Imran, for 10th time

ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakhtun­khwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi was denied a meeting with PTI founder Imran Khan for the 10th time on Thursday, as the Adiala jail administration again refused permission.

The development has created divisions within the PTI over whether to continue prolonged sit-ins outside the prison, with some leaders warning that they could negatively affect the incarcerated former prime minister.

Speaking to reporters, Mr Afridi regretted yet again that an elected chief minister was not being allowed to meet his party’s founding chairman despite having court orders.

Divided on strategy

According to party insiders, some leaders believe that they should hold token protests outside Adiala jail, cautioning that prolonged ones could give the ‘powers that be’ an excuse to create a “scene” and shift Mr Khan to another prison.

PTI divided over strategy to stage prolonged sit-ins outside Adiala

However, one group within the party supports extended sit-ins, arguing that sustained pressure was necessary to push the government and other institutions.

A senior party leader, wishing not to be names, said there were two clear opinions within the party. “One faction believes prolonged sit-ins will increase pressure on the government and the powers that be. On the other hand, there is also an opinion that we should hold a token protest outside jail and then disperse.”

The PTI leader said there were concerns that the ‘powers that be’ might create a scene outside Adiala jail, such as a blast or a staged false flag operation, to allege that there had been an attempt to break into the jail and release Mr Khan.

“After that, the government would easily convince the international community that shifting Imran Khan from Adiala jail was necessary. We don’t want to give the government any excuse,” he said.

Speaking to Dawn, former National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser dismissed reports of a rift within the party.

Published in Dawn, December 12th, 2025