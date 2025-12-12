Senate panel orders recovery of Rs251m from Punjab govt

ISLAMABAD: A Senate panel has ordered the recovery of Rs251 million from the Punjab government that it had diverted from an international grant and expressed displeasure over the “undue support extended to a road contractor” by the National Highway Authority.

The panel gave the order after the upper house’s Standing Committee on Economic Affairs Division took up an issue of unspent funds originally allocated for the renovation and restoration of Multan’s historic quarter.

The meeting, presided over by Senator Saifullah Abro, was informed by the EAD that the funds were part of an Italian loan given on condition that it will be used “strictly for public welfare”. The funds were meant for the preservation of Multan’s ancient core.

The committee noted with concern that the Punjab government utilised Rs251m from the funds for “other purposes”, contrary to the Italian government’s intent. Italy had earmarked them for heritage, historical, and cultural preservation.

The committee was also told that Rs430m had been diverted to the Benazir Nashonuma Programme.

The panel was surprised to learn that none of the allocated funds had been utilised at the sites identified in the initial planning documents. “After detailed discussions, the committee unanimously disposed of the matter and decided that the remaining amount of Rs423m must be used solely for the renovation and restoration of Multan’s historic core, in accordance with the original allocation mentioned in PC-I,” the panel said.

Published in Dawn, December 12th, 2025