Wapda topple Army in final to secure National Games basketball sweep

In a heavyweight clash that lived up to its billing, Wapda dethroned arch-rivals Pakistan Army 56-48 in a pulsating final to claim the men’s basketball gold at the National Games on Thursday, completing a spectacular department sweep after their women’s team had earlier overpowered Punjab for the title.

The atmosphere inside the North Nazimabad Gymkhana was electric as the two traditional powerhouses, separated by little in physicality and quality, traded blows from the tip-off. Every block and steal was met with a roaring crescendo from a captivated crowd.

Wapda drew first blood through a well-worked play finished by Zain Hassan Khan, but Army responded instantly, setting the tone for a relentless, end-to-end contest.

Army’s hustle was evident — they dominated rebounds and created steals — but Wapda’s superior shooting accuracy proved the decisive factor.

The game’s pivotal moment arrived in the first quarter. After Army briefly snatched the lead, Wapda took a strategic timeout. The adjustment was immediate and effective.

“Our main target was to keep our defence tight,” Zain told Dawn after the game. Returning to the floor, Wapda shut down the paint, forcing Army into low-percentage outside shots while capitalising on rebounds to launch swift counter-attacks, ending the quarter 17-13 ahead.

Army’s 7-foot-3-inch center, Taghlub Ammar, was contained as a scoring threat.

“There was no complex strategy to defend him,” Khan admitted. “We were just trying not to let him inside the D.”

Despite Army’s precise passing and persistent drives, the deficit grew, thanks largely to Wapda’s sensational backcourt.

Zain and fellow guard Junaid Amjad became unplayable, sinking clutch three-pointers to silence every Army rally. A stunning, full-court dribble and finish by Israr further demoralised the opposition.

The second half began with a statement. Zain nailed a deep three and pointed confidently to the floor. Minutes later, he drained another Steph Curry-esque bomb to force a desperate Army timeout, the lead ballooning to 15 points.

Junaid Amjad, who remarkably played the entire 40 minutes, was the engine of control.

“We stepped on the court today with a winning mentality,” Junaid told Dawn, who battled through cramps in the final moments. “Our strong bench strength contributed to our win.”

Though Army found a late spark through Shiraz’s dazzling dribbles and a three-pointer from Ali, Wapda’s clinical responses kept them at bay.

With defenses locked in the final minutes, the buzzer confirmed victory and triggered euphoric Wapda celebrations — players embracing, hands raised skyward in triumph.

The victory was sweet, but it prompted introspection from the champions.

“We should get more playing opportunities to improve and compete at the top level,” appealed Junaid, a two-time gold medallist with Wapda.

“These National Games happened after two years. With so few opportunities, a player cannot grow and become of any standout caliber.”

He called on the Pakistan Basketball Federation to organise monthly tournaments to develop talent.

For now, the duo and their team basked in a hard-earned win, energised by the fans.

“We enjoyed playing in Karachi as the crowd was electric here,” Zain said, pointing to the vibrant atmosphere that witnessed Wapda’s defensive mastery and clinical finishing seal a historic eight-point victory.

Earlier, the Wapda’s women’s team had set the stage with a commanding 50-36 victory over Punjab to claim their gold medal.

In the bronze medal playoffs, the Pakistan Air Force men defeated Punjab 43-33, while the Army men secured bronze with a 54-32 win over Sindh.