E-Paper | March 18, 2026

Ukraine disables ‘shadow fleet’ vessel with sea drones in Black Sea

Reuters Published December 11, 2025
A Ukrainian sea drone shows the Dashan, a tanker part of Russia’s so-called “shadow fleet”, being struck by another sea drone in the Black Sea, December 10, 2025, in this picture obtained from a video. — Reuters
A Ukrainian sea drone shows the Dashan, a tanker part of Russia’s so-called “shadow fleet”, being struck by another sea drone in the Black Sea, December 10, 2025, in this picture obtained from a video. — Reuters
comments
Whatsapp Channel

LONDON/KYIV: Ukrainian sea drones on Wednesday hit and disabled a tanker involved in trading Russian oil as it sailed through Ukraine’s exclusive economic zone in the Black Sea to the Russian port of Novorossiysk, a Ukrainian official said.

The attack is the third sea drone strike in two weeks on vessels part of Russia’s so-called “shadow fleet” — unregulated ships which Kyiv says are helping Moscow export large quantities of oil and fund its war in Ukraine despite Western sanctions.

War insurance costs for ships sailing to the Black Sea have spiked, with insurers reviewing policies daily as the conflict in Ukraine spills into sea lanes.

The Dashan tanker was sailing at maximum speed with its transponders off when powerful explosions hit its stern, inflicting critical damage on the vessel, the official at the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) said. He made no mention of possible casualties in the incident.

Tanker under sanctions

The strike on the Dashan, which is under European Union and British sanctions and is sailing without a known flag registry, was also confirmed by three maritime security sources. Naval drones could be seen speeding towards the hulking tanker followed by powerful explosions as they reached it, video footage provided by the official showed.

Reuters was able to verify it was the Dashan tanker in the video by comparing the deck, cranes and structures with file imagery. The location and date were confirmed by the SBU source’s account and ship tracking data. “The SBU continues to take active measures to reduce petrodollar revenues to the Russian budget,” said the official.

“Over the past two weeks, this is the third tanker of the shadow fleet put out of action that had helped the Kremlin circumvent international sanctions.” Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened last week to sever Ukraine’s access to the Black Sea in response to the attacks on tankers, which he derided as piracy.

Ukraine has been attacking Russian oil refineries for months, using long-range aerial drones to strike far behind the front lines of Moscow’s war against Ukraine. The strikes on the tankers represent a different line of attack.

There have been at least seven blasts on other tankers that called at Russian ports since December 2024 at locations including in the Mediterranean.

Ukraine is suspected of carrying out those attacks using limpet mines, maritime security sources said, but Kyiv has not confirmed or denied any role.

Ukrainian forces were fending off an unusually large Russian mechanised attack inside the strategic eastern city of Pokrovsk, Kyiv’s military said on Wednesday, a battle taking place as the US presses for an agreement to end Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Russian troops have pushed forward in small infantry groups for months looking to capture the former logistics hub as a critical part of Moscow’s campaign to seize the entire industrial Donbas region.

Russia has claimed full control of Pokrovsk. Kyiv maintains that it holds the northern part of the city, where fierce urban battles have raged.

Published in Dawn, December 11th, 2025

Russia Ukraine War
World

Read more

kamal chowkidar
Dec 11, 2025 10:30am
Ukraine is fighting a loosing battle targeting non military installations.
Recommend 0
Muzzamil
Dec 11, 2025 03:44pm
Uncle Sam and Europe providing the cover while the same done by Turks and UAE
Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Dec 11, 2025 04:00pm
@kamal chowkidar, don't you know, everything is fair in love and war?
Recommend 0

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Exit strategy
Updated 18 Mar, 2026

Exit strategy

MOST members of the international community, particularly states in the greater Middle East, are gravely concerned...
Unsafe trains
18 Mar, 2026

Unsafe trains

SUNDAY’S accident involving the Shalimar Express has once again brought into sharp focus the deep structural and...
Disappointment in Dhaka
18 Mar, 2026

Disappointment in Dhaka

FOR a side looking for lift-off after a disappointing T20 World Cup, it was despair for Shaheen Shah Afridi’s ...
Missing in action
17 Mar, 2026

Missing in action

NOT exactly known for playing a proactive role in protecting the interests of Muslim nations and populations...
Risk to stability
Updated 17 Mar, 2026

Risk to stability

THE risks to Pakistan’s fragile economic recovery from the US-Israel war on Iran cannot be dismissed. Yet the...
Enrolment push
17 Mar, 2026

Enrolment push

THE federal government has embarked upon the welcome initiative to enrol 25,000 out-of-school children in Islamabad...
Dawn News English
Subscribe